Trending
Career Plans

Charles Barkley plans to retire before he "starts s***ing and p***ing" on himself

By
6 hours ago

Bad news, NBA fans. Charles Barkley doesn't plan on working too much longer. And he's got an, um, interesting reason for leaving the studio.

During a Wednesday media scrum, the NBA Hall-of-Famer turned TNT analyst said with certainty he plans to retire by the time he's 60. Or, possibly, after 20 seasons on TV, which would happen (gulp) next year. Apparently, the Round Mound of Rebound is a big fan of round numbers.

RELATED: Charles Barkley takes hilarious shot at the vegan crowd

But in typical Barkley fashion, his intention involved the type of outrageous statement we've come to expect on Inside the NBA. The Chuckster doesn't want to work until he's too old because he wants to enjoy life, but also, because, "You can't work until the day you die. At some point, you're going to start s***ing and p***ing yourself."

In the clip, Barkley also says he's gained 75 pounds since having both his hips replaced over the past two summers, but that it was "the best decision" he's ever made to undergo the operations. Hopefully, the new hips haven't hurt his golf game too much as he prepares for his pending retirement. Then again, it's hard to imagine Barkley playing any worse.

RELATED: Barkley says Markelle Fultz's jumper reminds him of his "crappy" golf swing

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Paddy's Pub

6 new Irish whiskeys to drink for St. Patrick's Day (or Royal Portrush, whatever works)

5 hours ago
The Players Championship

Players Championship 2019: Twitter all-star Eddie Pepperell says Twitter is 'everything I...

5 hours ago
Career Plans

Charles Barkley plans to retire before he "starts s***ing and p***ing" on himself

6 hours ago
The Beek

The big winner of the college admissions cheating scandal is, of course, James Van Der Beek

7 hours ago
Cash to Caddie?

You can pay to caddie for Bryson DeChambeau for a day (for charity)—but it'll cost you

March 12, 2019
Spitting Image

James Corden pranks David Beckham with the ol' hideous statue trick

March 12, 2019
The Grind

Michelle Wie gets engaged, Francesco Molinari makes history, and the most annoying hole-in-one...

March 12, 2019
Blunt Honesty

2019 Players Championship: We can all thank a 'crap iron shot' for Tiger's 'better than most'...

March 12, 2019
The Gang Meets Bryce

If Bryce Harper doesn't end up on an episode of 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia', we riot

March 12, 2019
Salad Days

Rejoice, the 2019 Minnesota High School All-Hockey Hair Team is upon us

March 11, 2019
Hidden Talents

PGA Tour WAG makes hitting infamous island green at TPC Sawgrass look easy

March 11, 2019
Players Championship

This prank video involving TPC Sawgrass' Island Green will get you ready for the Players...

March 11, 2019
March Madness

NCAA tournament-bound team hosting tryouts, in case you have college eligibility left

March 11, 2019
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of J.J. Watt's half-naked golf adventure

March 11, 2019
Viral Videos

The Italian broadcast of Francesco Molinari's winning putt was absolutely electric

March 11, 2019
Monday Superlatives

For a better March Madness, give automatic bids to regular season conference champs

March 11, 2019
Sabermetrics Strategies

Bryce Harper potentially facing four-man outfields this season is already igniting debate fans

March 11, 2019
#Done

Steve Kerr is so '[expletive] tired of Draymond' Green, according to lip readers

March 11, 2019
Related
The LoopCharles Oakley is still beefing with Charles Barkle…
The LoopCharles Barkley finds an odd way to roast Kevin Dur…
The LoopCharles Barkley threatens to throw a chicken wing a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection