Carl Gunnarsson asks coach for "one more chance" at urinal before scoring Stanley Cup Final game-winner

America, the only one thing stands between us and Boston sports going three for four in major professional championships this year: The rag-tag St. Louis Blues, who were DFL in the NHL as late as January before going on a run for the ages. After blowing a two-goal lead in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, many buried the Blues once more. After all, who among us can halt the grinding gears of fate currently powering the Bruins to yet another Masshole triumph? But just when all hope seemed lost, something magical happened. With the puck about the drop on overtime in a crucial Game 2, Blues defensemen Carl Gunnarsson sidled up to his coach at the urinal and delivered one simple message: "All I need is one more chance."

Three minutes later he got it.

Even better than the goal, however, was the full, wonderfully profane story about Gunnarsson's fateful leak, relayed by Blues coach Craig Berube in the locker room moments after the game. If you're the kind of person who watches videos in their cubicle without headphones all day, you should be warned this is very NSFW. Just ask the Blues social media team...

RELATED: St. Louis Blues fan has perfect response to Stars fan that went viral for her, well, you know

There are two types of men in this world: Those who start conversations at urinals and those who do not. Common sense suggests most men would rather relieve themselves sans weather updates and Knicks post-mortems from Donny down the hall, but you would be surprised to find how many love to open up when straddling the porcelain. Ladies, if your rougher half seems emotionally unavailable, maybe try accosting him in the bathroom sometime. Or right after his St. Louis Blues just won their first-ever Stanley Cup Finals game. That'll work too.