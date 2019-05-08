St. Louis Blues fan has perfect response to Stars fan that went viral for her, well, you know

On Sunday afternoon in Dallas, the Stars had a chance to close out the St. Louis Blues at home in Game 6 of their Western Conference Quarterfinals series, which would have put them one step closer to a Stanley Cup berth. The action on the ice was hot, but it was even hotter off the ice, where a female fan sitting directly behind Dallas coach Jim Montgomery captured the internet's intention for her, um, well, you know:

While coach Montgomery and the rest of his squad somehow kept their focus on the game, the fans watching at home did not. Immediately, the quest to find out who this young lady had begun. When the internet wants something, it works overtime, and by morning, Busted Coverage and other blog sites discovered this busty woman's Instagram account . Her name is Natalie Gauvreau, and she's a model from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her following of over 3 million on Instagram likely grew a bit on Monday, and if you'd like to add to it, we're not stopping or judging you .

Fast forward to Tuesday, when the Stars and Blues faced off in a Game 7 that St. Louis was able to force with a 4-1 win in Game 6 on Sunday. A Blues fan, also sitting behind the bench, had a perfect response to Ms. Gauvreau. No, it wasn't another Insta model (sorry dudes), but rather a dude doing his best Natalie impression:

The attention to detail is flat-out incredible. Who said the Blues can't come up in a big spot? Speaking of, St. Louis won Game 7, 2-1 in double overtime, punching their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals in the process. Tough break for Natalie and the rest of the diehard Dallas faithful.