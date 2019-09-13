Trending
Not-So-Superman

Cam Newton dresses like 80-year-old grandmother, plays like one too

By
2 hours ago

Want to know which starting NFL quarterback has the longest active losing streak? No, it's not Ryan Fitzpatrick or Case Keenum or Eli Manning. It's 2015 MVP Cam Newton, an ignominious honor that stretched to eight consecutive Ls with a loss to the Bucs on Thursday night. Late in the third quarter on third and short trailing by five, Cam coughed it up on a QB draw. Then, with 1:29 remaining and the ball on the one-and-a-half yardline, Ron Rivera and co. took Cam out of the play entirely, motioning him into the slot and directing snapping to Christian McAffery, who was summarily stuffed, ending the game. It was an ugly performance for Cam and the Cats, and the whole thing was summed by Cam's post-season attire, which could best be described as "snazzy Polish babushka."

RELATED: This Charlotte meteorologist has mastered all of Cam Newton's craziest looks

Since starting last season 8-2, the Panthers are 1-9, with Cam under for eight of those. The lone win came in Week 17, with some guy named Taylor Heinicke under center. Since then, Cam has had shoulder surgery, abstained from sex for weeks on end (intentionally), and suffered a foot injury in the third game of an NFL preseason that should be wiped from the face of the earth. All of that came to a head on Thursday night, when Cam threw over 50 balls, completed less than half of them, turned it over in a high-leverage situation, and then showed up to the post-game press conference dressed your grandma after a particularly dominant parcheesi performance. As the internet quickly pointed out, context is everything.

In other words, next time you're going to get outplayed by Jameis Winston at home in primetime, show a little humility or perhaps even contrition. We're not saying go full Belichick on the fashion front, but come on, Cam. Would a pair of jeans and a sweatshirt kill you?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bring In The Robots

The spot that could have cost the Bucs the game should be enough to cancel all NFL referees

an hour ago
Not-So-Superman

Cam Newton dresses like 80-year-old grandmother, plays like one too

2 hours ago
Back At It

Kevin Na's walk-in game is already in mid-season form at The Greenbrier

19 hours ago
No thanks

Who in the world is buying this hideous hot dog sofa at Neiman Marcus for $7,100?!

21 hours ago
From Russia With Love

Russian hockey team's new player-of-the-game trophy is an actual AK-47

a day ago
Fails

It seems the Cleveland Browns banned the wrong fan for throwing beer, because, well, Cleveland...

a day ago
"That Would Be That"

Watch Adam Gase announce that Sam Darnold has mono in most unintentionally hilarious way...

a day ago
Ouch

Listen to Randall Cobb bury the Giants secondary six feet under after scoring his first TD of...

September 12, 2019
Misreads

Dwight Howard bought a purple Rolls-Royce in tribute to Thanos, the MCU's genocidal space

September 12, 2019
Prodigies

12-year-old kid "beats the pros" at European Tour event, has clearly been watching Hideki too...

September 12, 2019
Unintentional Trick Shots

Watch the worst—and most amazing—shot ever hit on the Road Hole at St. Andrews

September 12, 2019
Sports...Jeopardy!

Let's play a game of 2019-'20 PGA Tour Jeopardy!

September 11, 2019
Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant puts middle schooler on blast for going to dance recital instead of game, is a...

September 11, 2019
Viral Videos

These clips of Gerald Green NOT dunking should be enough for him to win the NBA Dunk Contest

September 11, 2019
Knee Slappers

Where has former Montana Tech head football coach Bob Green been all our lives?

September 11, 2019
Way Too Fast

The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

September 11, 2019
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Dodgers reporter refuses to wipe beer from his eyes during interview, is an absolute warrior

September 11, 2019
It's Outta Here

482 feet—that's how far this towering Nolan Arenado moonshot flew last night

September 11, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursThis 100-year-old woman is the talk of the European…
The LoopThe spot that could have cost the Bucs the game sho…
Golf News & ToursSolheim Cup 2019: We hung out with Regina Korda to …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection