Trending
The Twilight Zone

Caesars setting the Patriots' win total at 8.5—the lowest since 2003—is a thing you hate to see

By
7 hours ago
Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Maddie Meyer

It's weird times out there. The streets are empty. The stores are shuttered. Roger Goodell will be calling NFL Draft picks from his mom's basement and the U.S. government is cutting you checks, not the other way around. But perhaps the most obvious sign that we are now officially residing in the Twilight Zone is in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Caesars Spotsbook has smacked the now Tom Brady-less Patriots a pedestrian win total of 8.5 for the upcoming NFL season, their lowest since 2003. Yes this is real life. No we are not used to it yet.

RELATED: Cult Classics: Why the "Wildcat Game" isn't as wildcat-y as you remember

We're not sure there's a football fan alive who's brave (read: dumb) enough to take that bet, and the lines at competing sportsbooks reflect that, with MGM, FanDuel and William Hill setting the Pats' 2020 win total at 9, and DraftKings going as high as 9.5. That said, a quarterback room of Jarret Stidham, Brian Hoyer and a choir of crickets doesn't exactly inspire confidence, and Caesars head odds maker Jeff Davis seems to placing his own bet on that, telling ESPN, "My raw number on the Patriots is less than eight [wins]. Outside of the secondary, which is one of the best in the league, the rest of their roster I think is one of the worst in the NFL."

Folks, you really hate to see it, and by hate we obviously mean love.

If you're reading the tea leaves, you've probably also realized that 8.5 wins is not going to be enough win even the AFC East next season. The Caesars lines back that up too, with the Buffalo Bills (who, let's be honest, SHOULD have won a playoff game last year) coming in as the narrow favorites at +100 and the Patriots following at +140. The less said about the Jets and Dolphins, the better.

RELATED: People are confusing Bill Bilcheck for Bill Belichick in a New England election

Of course, as any self-respecting Patriots hater can tell you, the Pats are most lethal when you think they have them cornered. Maybe "Stid," as Belichick referred to him this week, proves to be diet Matthew Stafford. Maybe Belichick performs one of his ancient blood rituals on Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. Maybe, just maybe, they do a very un-Patriots thing and move up in the first round to swipe CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy to stretch the field alongside a potentially healthy N'Keal Harry.

But there's also the very real potential that, after two decades of waiting, this is the year the Patriots' juggernaut finally loses a step. Personally, we wouldn't bet on it, but like we said, it's weird times out there.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling News

It appears that professional gamblers in Nevada might be able to collect unemployment

3 hours ago
Fails

Surprise! Another baby gender reveal produced disastrous results

4 hours ago
The Intangibles

Anonymous NFL scout very concerned that top OL prospect likes to ... cook food?

5 hours ago
Well Played

Georgia golf course creates ingenious way to combat coronavirus spread

6 hours ago
The Twilight Zone

Caesars setting the Patriots' win total at 8.5—the lowest since 2003—is a thing you hate to...

7 hours ago
Viral Videos

This latest Jeopardy sports fail will be tough to top

7 hours ago
GOATs

If you're not pumped up enough for "The Last Dance," this latest preview should help

8 hours ago
Random Daggers

Ian Poulter pokes fun at Lee Westwood's shirtless workout video by recording one of his own

10 hours ago
Golf 101

Did You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA Tour history

April 15, 2020
That's The Good Stuff

A bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the World Series and roasted the Astros

April 15, 2020
Pads

Rick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, reminds everyone it's better to be a college...

April 15, 2020
I Was In the Pool!

Did Brooks Koepka just tell a story about shrinkage during his ESPN Body Issue shoot?

April 15, 2020
Not Right Now, Auston

Oh hell no, Auston Matthews is out there bashing The Mighty Ducks' "Flying V"

April 15, 2020
Legends

Mark Calcavecchia once signed a scorecard with an expletive, then won the tournament

April 15, 2020
Tour Tales

Charley Hoffman explains why he's called "Seagull"—and it might be the funniest nickname on...

April 15, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ quarantine title defense, Phil Mickelson’s Masters robe and an LPGA Twitter you...

April 14, 2020
Embrace Debate

This take right here is why they pay Skip Bayless the big bucks

April 14, 2020
It's Tricky

The best quarantine golf trick shots we've seen: part II

April 14, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursIMG Academy Junior World Championships won't be pla…
Golf News & ToursWhat might Tiger Woods' schedule for the rest of 20…
The LoopIt appears that professional gamblers in Nevada mig…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved