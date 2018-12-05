Burger King is selling Whoppers for a penny...but there's a catch (obviously)

OK, so a fast food restaurant selling substances that loosely qualify as "food" at mind-numbingly cheap prices isn't exactly news. Hell, even Applebee's will serve you a pint glass full of sugar and booze for just a buck these days. But this week Burger King is pushing the whole profit-margin thing to its logical tipping point, shilling their signature Whopper for literally a single penny (that's the brownish coin worth 1/100th of dollar, for all you millennials out there).

As you've probably guessed, however, there's a bit of a catch. The so-called "Whopper Detour" deal is not heartwarming holiday charity, but instead a big middle finger to McDonald's, requiring potential one-cent Whopper masticators to order their flame-grilled f—k you via the Burger King app within 600 feet of a McDonald's. Do it while standing on top of the register with a Burger King face tattoo while screaming "LONG LIVE THE KING!" and who knows, maybe they'll even thrown in a small fry:

If you're looking to score some cheap meat and/or stick it to the Golden Arches this holiday season, the offer is available in Lower 48 between now and December 12th. In the meantime, we anxiously await McDonald's retaliation. Hopefully they do something like "donate your one-cent Whopper to a soup kitchen, and get a free Big-Mac meal," but something tells us they'll probably just spit in the fryer oil and call it a fiscal year.