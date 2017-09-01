Trending
Tour Life

Bubba Watson had a day that Boston sports fans can only dream of

By
8 hours ago

No matter how this week's Dell Technologies Championship plays out, Bubba Watson has already had a great week in Boston. On Thursday, the two-time Masters champ showed off a different type of long-ball skills at Fenway Park's fabled Green Monster:

RELATED: Prepare to be amazed by this NFL player's magic tricks

He also spray-painted home plate at the home of the Red Sox. (Side note: We had no clue they spray-painted home plate in MLB ballparks.)

But Bubba's dream sports day wasn't done. Watson then went to the New England Patriots' final pre-season game against the New York Giants. The lefty had a chat with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick:

And he hung with superstar quarterback Tom Brady:

RELATED: Jordan Spieth tried Tom Brady's diet and the results were what you'd expect

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
College Football

The 8 funniest Lee Corso moments on College Gameday

4 hours ago
Tiger Style

Today in questionable golf attire: Tiger Woods' sleeveless T-shirt and gym shorts

7 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

If these are actually Maury Povich's golf clubs, they're amazing

7 hours ago
Tour Life

Bubba Watson had a day that Boston sports fans can only dream of

8 hours ago
Style

Wesley Bryan's bold new Taco Bell belt is a sight to behold

10 hours ago
Viral Videos

UCONN football gets mocked for over-practicing its victory formation during first game

10 hours ago
Viral Video

Joey Votto hits home run for child battling terminal cancer

August 31, 2017
Tour Life

Raymond Floyd puts spectacular Hamptons house on the market for $25 Million

August 31, 2017
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

August 31, 2017
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

August 31, 2017
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

August 31, 2017
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

August 31, 2017
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

August 31, 2017
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

August 31, 2017
Big Ballers

The new reality show featuring Lonzo Ball & LaVar Ball actually looks pretty interesting

August 31, 2017
NERD Alert!

You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

August 31, 2017
Well Played

Golden Tate is really proud of the fantasy football team name he came up with

August 31, 2017
U.S. Open

Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

August 31, 2017
Related
The LoopWesley Bryan's bold new Taco Bell belt is a sig…
The LoopWatch Bubba Watson's son make a crazy mini-golf…
The LoopComing soon to a major championship near you? Pro g…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection