Bubba Watson had a day that Boston sports fans can only dream of

No matter how this week's Dell Technologies Championship plays out, Bubba Watson has already had a great week in Boston. On Thursday, the two-time Masters champ showed off a different type of long-ball skills at Fenway Park's fabled Green Monster:

He also spray-painted home plate at the home of the Red Sox. (Side note: We had no clue they spray-painted home plate in MLB ballparks.)

But Bubba's dream sports day wasn't done. Watson then went to the New England Patriots' final pre-season game against the New York Giants. The lefty had a chat with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick:

And he hung with superstar quarterback Tom Brady:

