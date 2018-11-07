Bryson DeChambeau's Masters odds continue to improve; Tiger Woods remains the favorite

Bryson DeChambeau's big year included four PGA Tour titles and a budding friendship with Tiger Woods that led to their unsuccessful stint as Ryder Cup partners. But now the rising star is closing in on sharing something else with the 14-time major champ: the title of 2019 Masters favorite.

Following DeChambeau's latest victory in Las Vegas — his fourth win in his past 11 starts — the 25-year-old has improved to 20-to-1 odds to win the 2019 Masters, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Woods remains the favorite at 10-to-1 odds.

RELATED: Our best bets for the Mayakoba Golf Classic

Actually, DeChambeau is only tied for the ninth-best odds in the field right now, which doesn't quite correlate with his current Official World Golf Ranking of No. 5. Still, he's come a long way from his opening 60-to-1 odds back in August.

Woods is a four-time Masters champ, but hasn't slipped on the green jacket since 2005. He hasn't won a major of any kind since the 2008 U.S. Open, but had close calls this past year at both the British Open, where he led briefly on the back nine of the final round, and the PGA Championship, where he finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka despite shooting a closing 63.

After Woods on Westgate's board is 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and World No. 1 Justin Rose at 12/1. Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas are 14/1, followed by Rickie Fowler at 16/1. DeChambeau is joined by Jon Rahm and Jason Day at 20/1, while defending champ Patrick Reed is 30/1.

DeChambeau finished T-21 in his Masters debut in 2015 as an amateur and made a second appearance this past year, finishing T-38 and posting his first under-par round (71) on Sunday. Just a hunch, but there are a few more red numbers at Augusta National in his future.

RELATED: Man wins huge (and random) parlay months after it begins at PGA

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS