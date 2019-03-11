Trending
Sabermetrics Strategies

Bryce Harper potentially facing four-man outfields this season is already igniting debate among old-school baseball fans

By
2 hours ago
Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies
Mike EhrmannCLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated after coming out of the game in the third inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 09, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper signing the most lucrative contract in sports history with the Philadelphia Phillies was the biggest storyline of the MLB offseason. Now with spring training underway and Harper seeing his first action, we're starting the way teams will defend Harper is already becoming a huge topic, with it potentially having a massive effect on the conversation in baseball.

In a Saturday game against the Toronto Blue Jays, four outfielders lined up in the outfield against Harper in one of the most unusual shifts you'll ever see in a baseball game. Not only was there an extra outfielder, but the remaining infield set up between first and second base—leaving the entire left side of the infield completely open.

Courtesy of NBC Sports

Larry Bowa, who has been around baseball going on five decades, told Philly.com it was something he had never seen before. And though it might've been an experimental strategy by the Blue Jays in an exhibition setting, it has already sparked conversation among pundits and baseball fans about whether or not "it's right" to deploy this sort of defensive strategy.

Baseball fans are interesting birds at two extremes; you're either in the old-school, "get rid of the designated hitter" camp, or you can be so firmly in the Moneyball, sabermetrics world that you live and die for the stats. Both these worlds will collide if teams continue to use the four outfielder defense against Harper this year. Here's a bit of the early chatter—and this is before we have the predictable sports talk shows debate this ad nausea on a slow news day.

According to the Philly.com piece, teams used four outfielders 65 times in 2018—and batters hit .186 in those at-bats. That sounds like a successful strategy. And for teams trying to keep Harper in check, they might just try anything—even at the risk of sacrificing the support of the old-school, hardo baseball fan.

RELATED: Watch Bryce Harper absolutely crush a golf ball "Happy Gilmore" style

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rants

Zac Blair says everyone should stop "trying to shove (The Players) down your throat" as a...

34 minutes ago
Viral Videos

The Italian broadcast of Francesco Molinari's winning putt was absolutely electric

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

For a better March Madness, give automatic bids to regular season conference champs

2 hours ago
Sabermetrics Strategies

Bryce Harper potentially facing four-man outfields this season is already igniting debate fans

2 hours ago
#Done

Steve Kerr is so '[expletive] tired of Draymond' Green, according to lip readers

4 hours ago
Routine Pars

Steve Flesch's ball gets stuck in a tree, then falls out, leading to most adventurous par of...

March 9, 2019
Blasphemy?

Tour pro wears Jack Nicklaus socks at Arnold Palmer's event, survives golf gods' wrath

March 8, 2019
Today In America

'Bikini barista' coffee shop deemed too steamy for California city council

March 8, 2019
Feats Of Strength

Rory McIlroy hits preposterously bold shot over lake, winds up making eagle

March 8, 2019
These Guys Are Good

Watch a European Tour pro play a nifty recovery shot from the beach during low tide

March 8, 2019
Hot Take

Think NFL officiating is bad? This hot take on how to fix it is worse

March 8, 2019
Nice

Richard Jefferson makes 69 joke on Nets broadcast, play-by-play man Ian Eagle has perfect...

March 8, 2019
Gambling

Is the blackjack dealer charged with helping gamblers cheat actually a hero?

March 8, 2019
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

This is it, this is the dirtiest play in hockey history

March 7, 2019
Mookie Magic

Mic'd-up Mookie Betts works on short game, gives up run in Spring Training joyride

March 7, 2019
Shanks

Ian Poulter hits (another) shank, lets out loudest FORE right in FORE right history

March 7, 2019
Long Live The King

Rory McIlroy channels Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with everything but the cigarette

March 7, 2019
Viral Videos

This James Harden impersonator sneaker-squeaking his way around Target is a barrel of laughs

March 7, 2019
Related
The LoopWatch Jason Dufner mash baseballs at Blue Jays spri…
The LoopRed Sox Mookie Betts and Travis Shaw had some fun w…
The LoopWatch Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles punch himse…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection