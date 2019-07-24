Trending
Dads Rule

Brooks Koepka’s dad takes a funny jab at his son’s major championship dominance this year

By
7 hours ago
Brooks Koepka with his father Bob Koepka, girlfriend Jena Sims and mother Denise Jakows after winning the 2018 U.S. Open.
David CannonBrooks Koepka with his father Bob Koepka, girlfriend Jena Sims and mother Denise Jakows after winning the 2018 U.S. Open.

There are countless stats that illustrate Brooks Koepka’s dominance in golf's major championships over the past year. Obviously, his finishes (A win, two runner-ups, and a T-4 most recently at the Open Championship) are impressive enough, but other numbers put his historic run in even more staggering context. Still, Brooks had one person (jokingly) bring him down on Tuesday night: His dad.

RELATED: Shane Lowry's grandma gave the best post-round interview

After a tweet from CBS' Kyle Porter pointing out his son had beaten 99.1 percent(!) of the golfers he faced in the four biggest events of 2019, Bob Koepka offered this funny jab.

You go, Bob.

Apparently, the elder Koepka has been busy collecting hardware this year as well:

But seriously, the stats are incredible for the 29-year-old Koepka, who has won four of his past 10 major championship starts and joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth as the only golfers to finish in the top five in all four majors in one year. In addition to that mind-boggling 99.1-percent figure, there's the amount of Official World Golf Championship points Brooks has earned in the four biggest events in 2019:

RELATED: Why Rory McIlroy's season in the majors was worse than you think

There’s also the fact that Koepka’s 36-under-par total in the majors this year was 22 strokes better than anyone else—a gap that grows even bigger when you go back to the start of 2017.

But because of all those praiseworthy numbers, it's getting harder and harder for Brooks to manufacture motivation from perceived slights. So in stepped Bruce to take his boy down a peg. That’s just great parenting right there.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka's girlfriend turns heads at the ESPYS

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Move Over Dunkin'

PBR hard coffee is the most terrifying liquid of the week

2 hours ago
Film Buffs

You can now own Phil Kessel's mansion, featuring the saddest home theater you will ever see

3 hours ago
Let's Get It On

12 college football games to get way too excited about way too soon

6 hours ago
Money Talks

Jalen Ramsey shows up to training camp in the back of a Brinks truck because reasons

6 hours ago
Dads Rule

Brooks Koepka’s dad takes a funny jab at his son’s major championship dominance this year

7 hours ago
Customer service fails

Airline asks LPGA player, “Can’t you just use a rental set?” after losing her clubs before...

7 hours ago
The MVP

Aaron Hicks' catch was incredible, but it wasn't even the best defensive play of the night in...

8 hours ago
Slim Fast

NASCAR driver loses almost 10 pounds during single race, no Keto required

July 23, 2019
The Grind

Shane Lowry makes facial-hair history, Brooks Koepka gets frustrated with a slow player, and...

July 23, 2019
You Hate To See It

Jeopardy! buries the New York Mets six feet under with absolutely vicious clue in 'Flags'...

July 23, 2019
Dumb Luck

Gambler believed he bet Shane Lowry at Pebble Beach, gloriously discovers his Lowry wager was...

July 22, 2019
Viral Videos

Shane Lowry's grandma gave the greatest post-round interview in Open Championship history

July 22, 2019
Braving The Elements

Justin Thomas shares video showing just how bad the weather was on Sunday at the Open (SPOILER...

July 22, 2019
Fine Art

A Kentucky minor-league team just delivered the best double play you'll see all season

July 22, 2019
Purple Reign

LSU football's new locker rooms are so nice they're practically a recruiting violation

July 22, 2019
To the victor...

British Open 2019: Shane Lowry's claret jug celebration got off to a great start

July 22, 2019
Monday Superlatives

It's too hot for sports with pants

July 22, 2019
Day 4 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 4 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 21, 2019
Related
Courses & TravelStaying Hydrated at the Evian Championship
The LoopPBR hard coffee is the most terrifying liquid of th…
Golf News & Tours2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks, sleeper…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection