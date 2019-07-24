Brooks Koepka’s dad takes a funny jab at his son’s major championship dominance this year

There are countless stats that illustrate Brooks Koepka’s dominance in golf's major championships over the past year. Obviously, his finishes (A win, two runner-ups, and a T-4 most recently at the Open Championship) are impressive enough, but other numbers put his historic run in even more staggering context. Still, Brooks had one person (jokingly) bring him down on Tuesday night: His dad.

After a tweet from CBS' Kyle Porter pointing out his son had beaten 99.1 percent(!) of the golfers he faced in the four biggest events of 2019, Bob Koepka offered this funny jab.

You go, Bob.

Apparently, the elder Koepka has been busy collecting hardware this year as well:

But seriously, the stats are incredible for the 29-year-old Koepka, who has won four of his past 10 major championship starts and joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth as the only golfers to finish in the top five in all four majors in one year. In addition to that mind-boggling 99.1-percent figure, there's the amount of Official World Golf Championship points Brooks has earned in the four biggest events in 2019:

There’s also the fact that Koepka’s 36-under-par total in the majors this year was 22 strokes better than anyone else—a gap that grows even bigger when you go back to the start of 2017.

But because of all those praiseworthy numbers, it's getting harder and harder for Brooks to manufacture motivation from perceived slights . So in stepped Bruce to take his boy down a peg. That’s just great parenting right there.

