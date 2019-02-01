Brooks Koepka takes following in Tiger Woods' footsteps to new level by getting fans to move a boulder

Brooks Koepka was only 8 when Tiger Woods famously enlisted members of his gallery to move a boulder that was deemed a loose impediment during the 1999 Phoenix Open. It's doubtful he dreamed of someday being in the same situation (we're guessing winning majors was more of a priority), but if he did, Koepka got that opportunity on Friday.

Incredibly, nearly 20 years to the exact date of Tiger's creative maneuver, Koepka also found himself literally between a rock and a hard place in the second round of the Saudi International. And with a little help from some fans, the 28-year-old was able to get relief as well. Check out this crazy scene on the 15th hole:

Wait a minute. What's the point of all that time in the gym if you can't lift your own boulder? C'mon, Brooks.

Unfortunately, Koepka wound up making bogey on the hole and shooting 70 to fall into a tie for 47th place at one under after 36 holes. The three-time major champ and the rest of the field in the inaugural European Tour event find themselves looking up the leader board at Koepka's lifting buddy. At 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in front by three shots. By the looks of things, DJ might also have to spot Brooks the next time they hit the weight room.

Kidding, Brooks! Kidding! Tiger obviously couldn't lift his own boulder, either, but he did wound up making birdie on TPC Scottdale's par-5 13th. Just saying. Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

The moral of the story? If you're going to hit a golf ball behind a boulder, make sure you have a decent-sized crowd following you.

