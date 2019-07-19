Trending
Where's The Love?

British Open 2019: These fans jumped ship on Rory quicker than Rory ejected from the Open Championship

By
July 19, 2019

What was supposed to be a special week quickly turned into a funeral on Thursday when Rory McIlroy hooked his opening tee shot out-of-bounds at Royal Portrush's first hole. He eventually walked off with a quadruple-bogey 8, a score he could have recovered from had he not finished his round with an equally bad triple-bogey 7 on the final hole, giving him a first-round 79. While it took 18 holes to finally drive the point home, Rory's week was over before it really started.

RELATED: British Open contender gets absolutely grilled. . . about his pants

Could the Northern Irishman rally and make the weekend? It would take a miracle, especially with the weather rolling in, though that could also push the cut line back, giving McIlroy a decent chance were he to post a special number.

A couple of Royal Portrush fans are not banking on it, at least based off a picture captured by The Open's Twitter account. These guys jumped ship on Rory quicker than Rory ejected from the tournament:

Jeez, how about picking a guy up when he's down, guys? Poor Rory probably already feels like he let the country down (though he'd never say that), and people from that same country can't even stick in his corner. For shame.

Sure, we're obviously reading too much into this, but that's still a quick hook for a local hero. Also, the sign that should be hung up should be for Darren Clarke, the current low Northern Irishman at level par for the week with a few holes left on his back nine. McDowell has gotten off to a good start on Friday though, so they'll leave that sign up for now. Clarke's must be saved for the weekend.

RELATED: Early leader J.B. Holmes played on his high school golf team for TEN years

MORE FROM THE LOOP
WAGs

British Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend is also his caddie

42 minutes ago
Day 2 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 2 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

a day ago
Random Daggers

PGA Tour caddie calls out newspaper for spelling his boss' name wrong—even though he's leading...

July 19, 2019
It's a dog-owner thing

British Open 2019: Besides contending at Portrush, J.B. Holmes has been FaceTiming his dog his...

July 19, 2019
Where's The Love?

British Open 2019: These fans jumped ship on Rory quicker than Rory ejected from the Open...

July 19, 2019
Phenoms

British Open 2019: Early leader J.B. Holmes played on his high school golf team for TEN years

July 19, 2019
Fashion Police

British Open 2019: British Open contender gets absolutely grilled. . . about his pants

July 19, 2019
Hammer Time

Brett Gardner unleashes all his rage on the top of the Yankee dugout following bad call from...

July 18, 2019
Day 1 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 1 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 18, 2019
Swing Your Sword

This is it, this is the most Mike Leach quote in the history of Mike Leach quotes

July 18, 2019
Bloopers

British Open 2019: Try not to laugh at this tour pro falling on his butt in a bunker

July 18, 2019
How To

British Open 2019: A step-by-step guide to watching first-round coverage of the Open in the...

July 17, 2019
Play it as it lies

British Open 2019: Apparently, this storm shelter is very much in play at Royal Portrush

July 17, 2019
Big Baller Bust

This Big Baller Brand's going-out-of-business sale is the saddest, greatest thing you'll ever...

July 17, 2019
First Blood

British Open 2019: Jon Rahm was not amused by Twitter ridiculing his Wimbledon outfit

July 17, 2019
Peak Philly

Philadelphia reporter asks two young kids in Phillies gear if the Phillies are going to win....

July 17, 2019
Viral Videos

Watch a British Open rookie make an eagle by THROWING his golf ball in the hole

July 17, 2019
Memory Lane

British Open 2019: Why does Rory McIlroy have a washing machine logo on his shirt? The answer...

July 16, 2019
Related
The LoopBritish Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend i…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: J.B. Holmes is getting lambasted…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Following failed test, Xander Sc…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection