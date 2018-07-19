Trending
Viral Videos

British Open 2018: Watch Jean van de Velde's epic collapse again -- in LEGO form

By
5 hours ago

Poor Jean van de Velde. It's not enough that the world will see endless images and replays from his epic final-hole meltdown in 1999 this week with the British Open returning to Carnoustie. Now golf fans can see arguably the all-time saddest triple bogey in LEGO form.

RELATED: Mike Tirico recalls "the most unique moment" of his career

Plastic master artist Jared Jacobs, the man who has given other famous sports moments the LEGO treatment, is back with his latest collaboration for Golf Channel. Check it out. Or don't, if you are Jean van de Velde or one of his relatives. . .

The Frenchman's curious choice of driver and his unfortunate second shot off the grandstand aren't included, but Jacobs captures the crazy scene of a shoeless van de Velde climbing into the Barry Burn to retrieve his golf ball (19 years later, the most amazing thing about that day still might be that he thought about hitting a completely submerged shot). And it ends on a bit of a high note, literally, with the playing of the glorious Yanni penned U.S. Open-turned-British Open theme, "In Celebration of Man" after van de Velde holes his clutch(?) putt for triple bogey to force a playoff. That song will make anything -- even one of the biggest chokes in sports history -- seem better.

RELATED: The greatest theme song in sports returns

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

British Open 2018: Watch Jean van de Velde's epic collapse again -- in LEGO form

5 hours ago
WAGs

British Open 2018: Past champ's wife asks fantastic question on the eve of this year's Open

19 hours ago
Fake Football

A semi-statistical power ranking of 'Madden' cover stars

19 hours ago
Growing Pains

British Open 2018: Even Rory McIlroy makes fun of his hairstyle from the previous Open at...

a day ago
Random Daggers

Walmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan in most random thing you'll see all day

a day ago
Gambling

Spurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title odds following Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan...

a day ago
Goldblum

Europe continues to outclass America, as shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London

a day ago
Oscar Bait

The best moments in the trailer for ‘The Meg,’ although frankly all of them are amazing

July 17, 2018
Public Service Announcements

British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie to avoid confusion

July 17, 2018
The Grind

Tiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's biggest win, and a golf legend returns to...

July 17, 2018
Home Run Derby

Wow, people actually care that Bryce Harper "cheated" during the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Borderline Torture

ESPN unveils new college football anthem by Imagine Dragons so get ready to hear it 8 million...

July 17, 2018
Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Bryce Harper's dad and his massive biceps completely stole the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Pick On Someone Your Own Size

Premier League team crushes non-Premier League team 22-0 in preseason warm-up

July 16, 2018
Viral Videos

Comedian wins British Open before it starts with incredible impressions of PGA Tour stars

July 16, 2018
Common Sense Guidelines

Your family vacation survival guide

July 16, 2018
From Slopestyle to Slope Ratings

Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard On His Latest Obsession: Golf

July 16, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry loses golf bet to his dad, jumps into a freezing cold Lake Tahoe

July 16, 2018
Related
The LoopTiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's…
The LoopJean van de Velde to make Senior Tour debut at site…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2018: Phil Mickelson is working hard o…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection