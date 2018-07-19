'In Celebration of Man' is kind of like a statue. And it stands for golf.

Yanni's description of his famed golf theme rings as true as ever on Thursday. After disappearing following the 2014 U.S. Open, it returned for NBC/Golf Channel's coverage of the 2016 Open Championship. And it remains as glorious as ever.

Here's how that year's broadcast started. Prepare to get chills:

As Dan Hicks notes, "In Celebration of Man" has been given a Scottish flair. But other than the addition of the bagpipes opening and a bit of the instrument added into a couple of other spots, ICOM remains pretty much unchanged. And that's a good thing. After all, how do you alter perfection? This is tantamount to adding a few brush strokes to a Picasso.

Also a good thing? It's nice to hear bagpipes playing something other than "Scotland the Brave" and "Amazing Grace" for once.

Enjoy the Open, everyone. And enjoy this triumphant theme.

RELATED: The history of golf's greatest theme song

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS