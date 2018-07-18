Trending
WAGs

British Open 2018: Past champ's wife asks fantastic question on the eve of this year's Open

By
4 hours ago

NBC/Golf Channel's David Feherty said last week that this year's British Open could be the most "burnt" conditions since the 1989 Open Championship. Feherty remembers that year well because he finished T-6 at Royal Troon (Yeah, the TV funnyman could play some serious golf back in the day). The winner? Mark Calcavecchia, who defeated Greg Norman and Wayne Grady in a playoff.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie

All of which kind of leads us to Calcavecchia's wife, Brenda, who on the eve of this year's Open saw this photo of Carnoustie's greenkeepers (brownkeepers?) hard at work and asked a fantastic question:

Well played, Brenda. Although, her husband added a pretty good reply himself:

Calc will be one of the first golfers to take on a freshly mowed/packed Carnoustie for real this year. He tees off at 7:08 a.m. local time (2:08 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

RELATED: Our top 13 picks to win the 2018 British Open

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
WAGs

British Open 2018: Past champ's wife asks fantastic question on the eve of this year's Open

4 hours ago
Fake Football

A semi-statistical power ranking of 'Madden' cover stars

5 hours ago
Growing Pains

British Open 2018: Even Rory McIlroy makes fun of his hairstyle from the previous Open at...

7 hours ago
Random Daggers

Walmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan in most random thing you'll see all day

8 hours ago
Gambling

Spurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title odds following Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan...

9 hours ago
Goldblum

Europe continues to outclass America, as shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London

9 hours ago
Oscar Bait

The best moments in the trailer for ‘The Meg,’ although frankly all of them are amazing

July 17, 2018
Public Service Announcements

British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie to avoid confusion

July 17, 2018
The Grind

Tiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's biggest win, and a golf legend returns to...

July 17, 2018
Home Run Derby

Wow, people actually care that Bryce Harper "cheated" during the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Borderline Torture

ESPN unveils new college football anthem by Imagine Dragons so get ready to hear it 8 million...

July 17, 2018
Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Bryce Harper's dad and his massive biceps completely stole the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Pick On Someone Your Own Size

Premier League team crushes non-Premier League team 22-0 in preseason warm-up

July 16, 2018
Viral Videos

Comedian wins British Open before it starts with incredible impressions of PGA Tour stars

July 16, 2018
Common Sense Guidelines

Your family vacation survival guide

July 16, 2018
From Slopestyle to Slope Ratings

Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard On His Latest Obsession: Golf

July 16, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry loses golf bet to his dad, jumps into a freezing cold Lake Tahoe

July 16, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon is the embarrassing mess of the sports universe

July 16, 2018
Related
The LoopTiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's…
The LoopJimmy Walker's wife blasts fans more concerned with…
The LoopJustin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection