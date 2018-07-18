British Open 2018: Past champ's wife asks fantastic question on the eve of this year's Open

NBC/Golf Channel's David Feherty said last week that this year's British Open could be the most "burnt" conditions since the 1989 Open Championship. Feherty remembers that year well because he finished T-6 at Royal Troon (Yeah, the TV funnyman could play some serious golf back in the day). The winner? Mark Calcavecchia, who defeated Greg Norman and Wayne Grady in a playoff .

RELATED: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie

All of which kind of leads us to Calcavecchia's wife, Brenda, who on the eve of this year's Open saw this photo of Carnoustie's greenkeepers ( brownkeepers? ) hard at work and asked a fantastic question:

Well played, Brenda. Although, her husband added a pretty good reply himself:

Calc will be one of the first golfers to take on a freshly mowed/packed Carnoustie for real this year. He tees off at 7:08 a.m. local time (2:08 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

RELATED: Our top 13 picks to win the 2018 British Open

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP