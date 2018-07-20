Padraig Harrington found himself in an unusual spot during Friday's second round at the 147th Open Championship when he tried to squeeze every inch out of Hogan's Alley on Carnoustie's par-5 6th and his golf ball came to rest near an out-of-bounds post. Fortunately, Padraig Harrington was born for situations like this. Or, rather, he's trained for them .

We say out-of-bounds "post" because this wasn't one of those little, white stakes you see in the U.S. This was a hearty LINKS OB marker. And a green one at that. You know, to stand out on this brown golf course .

Anyway, Harrington expertly leaned into it while smoking a running recovery shot back into great position in the fairway. Not exactly how Hogan drew it up, but from there, Paddy got up and down, turning a near disaster into an unlikely birdie.

They have a point. . .

