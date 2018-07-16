Tiger Woods is back playing in the British Open for the first time in three years, and not surprisingly, there are a slew of prop bets around the 14-time major champ's performance at Carnoustie. On Monday, BetDSI released a list of Woods wagers , and we figured we'd pass them along. In case you're into that sort of thing. . .

Anyway, here's the list:

Tiger Woods makes cut

Yes -350

No +250

Tiger Woods wins

Yes +2400

No -2900

Tiger Woods finishes top 5

Yes +600

No -900

Tiger Woods finishes top 10

Yes +270

No -400

Tiger Woods finishes top 20

Yes +140

No -170

Tiger Woods finishing position

Over 25.5 (-115)

Under 25.5 (-115)

Tiger Woods lowest round

Over 69.5 (-110)

Under 69.5 (-120)

Tiger Woods highest round

Over 75.5 (-110)

Under 75.5 (-120)

Tiger Woods highest score on any hole

Over 7 (-110)

Under 7 (-120)

Tiger Woods total double bogeys or worse

Over 3 (-110)

Under 3 (-120)

Tiger Woods within 5 strokes of lead during final round

Yes +225

No -300

Tiger's odds of winning (+2400 or 24/1) align closely with his 25-to-1 line at Las Vegas Westgate Superbook. While that seems pretty fair, what's most tempting to us is that "Tiger Woods finishing position" prop. To win the under, Tiger just has to finish in the top 25? Really? Seems like a lock. . .

Then again, this is a man who hasn't won a major in more than a decade and only has one top 25 (a T-17 at the 2015 Masters) at a major in the past five years. . .

OK, Tiger making the cut is definitely a lock. Even at -350 (Risking $350 to win $100). . . Then again, Woods is coming off a missed cut at his previous major, last month's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

In any event, you've got a few days to figure out your plan of attack. You know, if you're interested in this sort of thing. . .

