British Open 2018: Fan hit by critical Tiger Woods shot captures incredible video of the incident

By
an hour ago

It’s unclear whether Tiger Woods caught a good or bad break when his second shot on Carnoustie’s par-4 11th caromed off a fan during Sunday's final round. What is now known, however, is that the fan he hit came away with an incredible story to tell -- and show. Even if his head and his phone took a bit of a beating in the process.

Following the conclusion of the 147th Open Championship, Colin Hauck shared a video he was taking while Woods hit the critical shot that wound up being the turning point of his round. It appears Colin was hoping to capture a potential Tiger highlight, but instead he caught a Bridgestone to the dome. Check out the crazy footage from his vantage point:

Great stuff, Colin. Although, maybe if you were actually watching the shot instead of trying to record it. . .

Anyway, the hard bounce resulted in Woods’ golf ball winding up much closer to the green. However, now laying in the rough, Woods went for a heroic flop shot, came up short and made a double bogey that dropped him out of the lead in the final round for good.

Fortunately for Hauck, he came out of the hole in better shape — at least, eventually, because that had to sting at first. Woods walked over, shook his hand and gave him a signed golf glove. And now the fan is the star of a viral video involving the 14-time major champ. WORTH IT.

