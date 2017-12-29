Trending
Swing of the Year

Blind USC long-snapper Jake Olson can absolutely smoke it

By
5 hours ago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Western Michigan at USC
Icon Sportswire

By now, you've probably heard the story of Jake Olson, USC long-snapper, golfer, and regular 20-something guy who just so happens to be blind. In September, Owen took the field for the Trojans for the first time, delivering a perfect PAT snap against Western Michigan in a moment that gave the sports world a collective case of goosebumps.

Olson would make a few more appearances over the course of the season, but on Thursday night—coming in just under the video-of-the-year deadline—we learned something new about him: He can ALSO freakin' MOVE it with a club in his hands. Check it out.

That, ladies and gentleman, is six seconds of pure human spirit, bottled and blasted into the stratosphere. So next time you think to complain about your driver, the weather, or the fact your handicap went from a eight to a nine this year, just remember this and shut up. If Olson—who is BLIND, in case we buried the lead or something—has no excuse, then neither do you.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopThe Florida Gators marching band will honor Tom Pet…
The LoopThe man who spent 2017 begging Outback to let him b…
The LoopThere's a Georgia fan driving around ATL playing th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection