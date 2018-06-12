Behold the WAGS of the 2018 World Cup

Maybe you don't care about the 2018 World Cup . Maybe it's because the U.S. didn't qualify or because you'd have better luck finding Santa's workshop on a map than Tunisia. Maybe you just feel the same way about soccer as you do about tea: Sure it exists, but so does coffee. But(t), we're willing to bet you're at least mildly curious about the WAGs—a glittery cavalcade of models, pop stars, and Instagram empresses, all of whom are set to descend upon Russia with their y-chromosomes in tow. So to celebrate soccer's other, better halves, we assembled a not-even-close-to-exhaustive list of the most beautiful WAGs from the 2018 World Cup. Something tells us by the time you finish "reading", you'll be wearing cleats to bed and practicing your step overs in the park.

Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo)

Loading View on Instagram

Ruby Mae (girlfriend of England's Dele Alli)

Loading View on Instagram

Sara Salamo (girlfriend of Spain's Isco)

Loading View on Instagram

Lena Gercke (wife of Germany's Sami Khedira)

Loading View on Instagram

Inna Zhirkova (wife of Russia's Yuri Zhirkov)

Loading View on Instagram

Erika Choperena (girlfriend of France's Antoine Griezmann)

Loading View on Instagram

Bruma Marquezine (girlfriend of Brazil's Neymar)

Loading View on Instagram

Antonella Roccuzzo (wife of Argentina's Lionel Messi)

Loading View on Instagram

Andrea Duro (girlfriend of Mexico's Javier Hernandez)

Loading View on Instagram

Edurne (wife of Spain's David De Gea)

Loading View on Instagram

Anastasia Kostenko (wife of Russia's Dmitri Tarasov)

Loading View on Instagram

Noémie Happart (wife of Belgium's Yannick Carrasco)

Loading View on Instagram

Helga Lovekaty (girlfriend of Colombia's James Rodriguez)

Loading View on Instagram

Shakira (wife of Spain's Gerard Pique)