Trending
Hard To Watch

Behold the most awkward, cringeworthy high five in high five history, brought to you by the Mets

By
3 hours ago

The Mets had a nice run, so nice, in fact, that we've taken it easy on them of late. We had no other choice, because what was happening was magical. But just as soon as the Amazin's thrust themselves into the playoff race, they've fallen back out of it at a similar speed. Six straight losses have now put them five games back of the second wild card spot. It's not over, but it's pretty much over.

RELATED: The best backpages in New York Mets history

Thursday night's loss was the one that hurt the most, as Mets ace Jacob deGrom took the mound and was expected to stop the bleeding (as he always is). He did his best, going seven innings and striking out seven Cubs batters, but he was killed by a pair of long balls from one of the more unlikely candidates: Victor Caratini. The backup catcher started at first base on Thursday night at Citi Field, and smacked his eighth and ninth homers of the year off one of the best pitchers in baseball. The first, a solo shot, tied the game in the second inning, and the second, a three-run blast, effectively ended the game in the seventh.

But this game was lost prior to the first pitch, when Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso went over to deGrom to give him a big ol' high five and some words of encouragement. What happened after that produced one of the most awkward, cringeworthy clips you'll ever watch:

What in the hell did I just watch? No, Sean L, this was not a joke, this was the realest, cringe-iest thing to ever take place in a dugout. Let's break it down. First, Alonso goes in for the high, literally HIGH, high five. Nothing wrong with that:

deGrom spots his teammate's raised hand coming in his general direction, stares at it and completely dismisses it, immediately looking to the ground and pretending Alonso wasn't standing three inches in front of him:

Now it's reallllll uncomfortable. deGrom must have felt bad, because he gave him a little head nod, acknowledging Alonso was there, then he relented and went in for a much lower five, in both height and energy level:

But, much like batters do when they face the Mets ace, it was a swing and a miss!

An understandably dejected Alonso could only walk away and wonder what the hell just happened:

Read into this however you want (says the guy that just dissected it like the Zapruder film), but I think we can all agree this is no way to set the tone for a game. Obviously, Alonso should know you can't be slapping your prized pitcher's throwing arm right before he's about to take the bump, especially when he's trying to lock in mentally, but man, Jake could have just given him the left hand and thrown him a bone. Only the Mets could make something as simple as a pre-game high five look like a season-altering moment.

RELATED: Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor's, um, interesting name, remains the man

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Shots Fired

Eddie Pepperell can’t stop, won’t stop roasting Bryson DeChambeau for slow play

2 hours ago
Hard To Watch

Behold the most awkward, cringeworthy high five in high five history, brought to you by the...

3 hours ago
Gambing

If you bet on Texas A&M on opening night, you might want to retire from gambling now

4 hours ago
Accessorizing

Morehead State football's "turnover cane" is the FCS version of the "turnover chain"

5 hours ago
This Is Ground Control to Major Tom

Rory McIlroy tee shot at Omega European Masters interrupted by...paragliders?

a day ago
Gambling

Alabama has already kept an insane streak alive before the first snap of its 2019 season

August 29, 2019
Shaq'tin a fool

Of course Shaq owns a smart car that he barely fits in and drives it around New York City

August 29, 2019
Hidden Gems

The nine best college football cultures you've never heard of

August 29, 2019
Golf Rage

Old video surfaces of tour pro snapping driver over knee, cursing himself out for hitting poor...

August 29, 2019
Where's Shooter?

Green Bay Packers dress up as 'Happy Gilmore' characters but somehow forget Shooter

August 28, 2019
Ball Is Life

The Texans playing basketball with two trash cans in the locker room is the most lit video of...

August 28, 2019
The Biebs

Justin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bieber's Players Weekend jersey with hilarious...

August 28, 2019
CFB Twitter

Who would have been college football's Twitter stars of yesteryear?

August 28, 2019
Hit Stick Jr.

Leonard Fournette's son is the reason you shouldn't let your kids play football

August 28, 2019
SHADE ON SHADE

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich uses The Police’s “Roxanne” to troll a Twitter user

August 28, 2019
SHADE ON SHADE

Serena Williams' husband trolls Maria Sharapova at US Open, proves true love still exists

August 27, 2019
Hall of Names

A new contender for best football name ever has emerged

August 27, 2019
Golf Sabbatical

How to survive the next two weeks of your life without the PGA Tour

August 27, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTour vet withdraws from Korn Ferry Finals to evacua…
Golf News & ToursHow did Kyle Berkshire become the world's longest d…
The LoopEddie Pepperell can’t stop, won’t stop roasting Bry…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection