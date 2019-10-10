Trending
50 Shades of Bartolo

Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

By
9 minutes ago
Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers
Tom Pennington

Baseball just isn't the same without Big Sexy. When the man known to friends, family and the DMV as Bartolo Colón retired last year, he left a bowling ball-shaped void in the heart of baseball. The skies wept, the hot dogs went cold and "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" suddenly rang hollow. But fear not, fans of girth and gas (the fastball kind, not the other...though probably that too), because Big Sexy is officially back!

Well, sort of.

On Wednesday, Colón officially announced his new memoir, which promises to tell the story of Colón's rise from a humble coffee picker in the Dominican Republic to one of the most beloved names in baseball. The literary game-changer, titled 'Big Sexy' for obvious reasons, is co-written by Bartolo himself and Michael Stahl, a Queens native with bylines for Rolling Stone, Vice, and more, and will feature over 100 color photographs chronicling the 21-year career of the winningest latin American pitcher in MLB history.

RELATED: Bartolo Colon takes 102-mph line-drive right off the gut, says his 'big belly' can take it, naturally

In typical fashion, Colón announced the book on Wednesday with an Instagram video of him reading while on his treadmill. Most people just watch ESPN while working out. Bartolo reads books...about himself. This is like a Chuck Norris joke, only better, because there's no Chuck Norris.

Loading

View on Instagram

Actual details about the book, which hits shelves on April 21st, 2020 via Abrams, remain scant, but we can't wait for the chapter about the homer heard 'round the world. It's gonna be a real page-turner.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
50 Shades of Bartolo

Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

9 minutes ago
Savage Burns

Jeff Van Gundy low key buried Kevin Durant in his response to Durant's comments about the not...

28 minutes ago
Tenuous Golf Connections

Did a clubhouse putting contest lead to the St. Louis Cardinals' historic 10-run inning? Of it...

2 hours ago
Viral Video

Montana played its golf state championship in snow because they are tougher than you

2 hours ago
Viral Video

Eddie Pepperell is like Guy Fieri with talent, evidenced by this video of the golfer reviewing...

20 hours ago
Married to the Game

Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

21 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Ok,...

a day ago
NC-17

Drew Doughty checked in with the most NSFW goal celebration of all time against the Calgary...

October 9, 2019
Break Stuff

The Philadelphia Flyers new rage room should see HEAVY use this season

October 9, 2019
Fantasy Busts

OJ Howard makes sick one-handed catch as Rays game, shows his fantasy owners that he does in...

October 9, 2019
HandshakeGate

Richard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is hand. The lie detector determined that was...

October 8, 2019
Memory Lane

PGA Tour caddie shares adorable letter—and poem—he wrote to Fred Couples as a kid

October 8, 2019
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

October 8, 2019
The Grind

Kevin Na’s epic walk-in putt, a Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon treasure hunt, and the PGA Tour's...

October 8, 2019
Karma's a Female Dog

Nick Bosa plants flag in Baker Mayfield's corpse

October 8, 2019
Lost In Space

Freddie Kitchens sounds like a guy who has absolutely no idea what he is doing

October 8, 2019
Humble Pie

Tampa Bay Rays jack three homers off Zack Greinke, who makes $9 million more than their entire...

October 7, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: SMU rides again

October 7, 2019
Related
The LoopJeff Van Gundy low key buried Kevin Durant in his r…
Golf News & ToursDespite years of rumors and government interference…
Golf News & ToursTapio Pulkkanen, the early leader at the Italian Op…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection