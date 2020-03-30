Augusta National announces $2 million donation to coronavirus response efforts

Augusta National Golf Club announced on Monday that it is donating $2 million to local coronavirus response efforts.

In a statement from Chairman Fred Ridley, the club is giving $1 million to Augusta University for expansion of COVID-19 testing in the region, with another million gifted to CSRA (Central Savannah River Area) Emergency Response Fund, a joint endeavor by the United Way and the Community Fund.

According to the press release, the donation will allow Augusta University to triple its drive-thru testing lanes, with an increase in medical personnel and supplies that will raise the amount of tests administered from 100 to 1,000 a day. The Emergency Response Fund is focused on Augusta's population most at risk of losing job support and income in the pandemic's fallout.

“It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the City of Augusta and the greater region,” Ridley said in a statement. “We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years. We are grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued partnership during this unprecedented time and especially appreciative to the dedicated healthcare providers, first responders and many others working tirelessly to fight the effects of this pandemic. They are truly leading this important charge, and we hope these contributions will inspire others to support their efforts.”

Augusta National is currently closed during the coronavirus outbreak and has postponed the Masters. Sources tell Golf Digest the club is hopeful of contesting the tournament in the fall.

