Atlanta United celebrated the MLS Cup in the most Atlanta (and NSFW) way imaginable

Atlanta United have a had a historic year. In only their second season as an MLS club, the team matched the highest regular season points total in MLS history , had the highest total home attendance ever, and served as the springboard for striker Josef Martinez, who smashed the regular season goal-scoring record with 31. They were the best team with the best fans all season long, and that bore out in the playoffs as well, where the Five Stripes waltzed to their first-ever MLS Cup (and Atlanta's first ever professional sports title since 1995).

But while Boston has the Duck Boats and the Warriors have trolling LeBron, Atlanta United forged their own—and undeniably Atlanta—championship tradition by taking the MLS Cup to an actual, honest-to-goodness strip club...

Yowza. Now, strip clubs like Magic City are just part and parcel of everyday life in Atlanta, but this definitely goes beyond the usual chug-Moet-(or Guinness, in the case of Darren Clarke)-out-of-the-Claret-Jug trick we see once a year in the golf world. In fact, we would be very curious to see the inevitable email from MLS HQ about the "optics" of "dancers" "twerking" atop the glimmering pinnacle of their very sport. In the end, however, this is a victim-less crime. Atlanta United had their fun, the girls got their tips, and the MLS Cup got one hell of a view. And hey, at least nobody ran it over with bus...