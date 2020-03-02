Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 odds: Rory McIlroy continues to draw Tiger-like odds

Rory McIlroy has some great course form at Bay Hill. But the way he's being priced by oddsmakers for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, you would think his name is Tiger Woods going for his ninth API win.
Rory boasts a win (2018) and two other top-10s (2017, 2019) in his five appearances at Bay Hill. But one win isn't eight, like Tiger boasts at Arnie's track, so seeing 5-to-1 next to Rory's name is kind of crazy. But we've continued to see that from Rory all season. He was 6-to-1 at the WGC-Mexico, also very Tiger-like, in a world-class field; he was 7 1/2-to-1 at the Genesis Invitational, which was the best field of the year ... and almost certainly a Tiger-like number.
Rory's play has done a lot to elicit these numbers from the oddsmakers. His last five starts are crazy good: a fifth-place in Mexico; a T-5 at the Genesis; T-3 at the Farmers Insurance Open; a win at the WGC-HSBC Champions and a T-3 at the Zozo. Those are Tiger-esque numbers, too, aren't they? Now if he starts winning on a Tiger-like pace, we'll start to see even lower numbers ... which would further cement his status as Tiger-like among oddsmakers.
Consider that just a few months ago, Brooks Koepka was widely considered the best player in the world, not only by his World No. 1 ranking but by his success in the majors. Now his 28-to-1 odds really pale in comparison to Rory at 5-to-1. You'll see some other elite players farther down the board—Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson at 40-to-1; Jason Day and Rickie Fowler at 33-to-1, etc. And even further down, Phil Mickelson, back after his near win at Pebble Beach, is 70-to-1. Do you think they could edge out Rory for a title? The oddsmakers aren't too bullish about it.
Here are the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 complete odds, courtesy of BetMGM:
Rory McIlroy +500
Tommy Fleetwood +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +1600
Bryson DeChambeau +1800
Xander Schauffele +2000
Adam Scott +2200
Patrick Reed +2500
Sungjae Im +2500
Brooks Koepka +2800
Byeong Hun An +3300
Jason Day +3300
Rickie Fowler +3300
Tony Finau +3300
Henrik Stenson +4000
Justin Rose +4000
Marc Leishman +4000
Collin Morikawa +4500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Billy Horschel +5000
Bubba Watson +5000
Lee Westwood +5000
Viktor Hovland +5000
Abraham Ancer +6000
Rafa Cabrera-Bello +6000
Brendan Steele +6600
Kevin Kisner +6600
Max Homa +6600
Phil Mickelson +7000
Charl Schwartzel +8000
Harris English +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Joaquin Niemann +8000
Kevin Na +8000
Ryan Moore +8000
Scottie Scheffler +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Francesco Molinari +9000
Ian Poulter +9000
Maverick McNealy +9000
Brian Harman +10000
Bud Cauley +10000
Carlos Ortiz +10000
Charles Howell III +10000
J.B. Holmes +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Joel Dahmen +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Sebastian Munoz +10000
Vaughn Taylor +10000
Alex Noren +12500
Brendon Todd +12500
Cameron Champ +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500
Corey Conners +12500
Danny Willett +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
Graeme McDowell +12500
Harold Varner III +12500
Harry Higgs +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Kevin Streelman +12500
Lanto Griffin +12500
Matt Jones +12500
Matt Wallace +12500
Matthew Wolff +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Patrick Rodgers +12500
Rory Sabbatini +12500
Russell Knox +12500
Sung Kang +12500
Talor Gooch +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Adam Long +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Keith Mitchell +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Matthew NeSmith +15000
Pat Perez +15000
Beau Hossler +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Danny Lee +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Jazz Janewattananond +20000
Jimmy Walker +20000
Kevin Chappell +20000
Robby Shelton +20000
Sam Burns +20000
Sam Ryder +20000
Zach Johnson +20000
Doc Redman +22500
Brian Stuard +25000
Chun An Yu +25000
Henrik Norlander +25000
Kevin Tway +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Stewart Cink +25000
Troy Merritt +25000
Xinjun Zhang +25000
C.T. Pan +30000
Rob Oppenheim +30000
Si Woo Kim +30000
Steve Stricker +30000
Zac Blair +30000
Anirban Lahiri +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Matt Every +40000
Padraig Harrington +40000
Scott Brown +40000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Jim Herman +50000
Sam Saunders +50000
Scott Harrington +50000
Tyler Duncan +50000
Brandon Matthews +75000
Davis Love III +75000
Vijay Singh +75000
Craig Perry +250000
Robert Gamez +500000
