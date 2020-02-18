WGC-Mexico Championship 2020 odds: Rory McIlroy's a heavy favorite once again

This is such a good time in golf. This week's WGC-Mexico Championship marks the first World Golf Championship of 2020, fresh off the best field of the year at the Genesis Invitational. The familiar Florida swing is up next week, highlighted by The Players in just a few weeks, and before you know it, we'll be strolling down Magnolia Lane for the year's first major (in 52 days actually ... but who's counting). What a time to be alive.
We got to watch such a stellar golf tournament at a world-class venue last week at Riviera, and there's an equally stacked field at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship. Sure, Tiger Woods is taking the week off, but Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson are all here after dueling at Riv. Some players are more well rested than others—Webb Simpson is off a few weeks off following his Waste Management victory and Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen and Gary Woodland were also off for a few weeks. American fans might not have paid attention, but Bernd Wiesberger, Viktor Perez and Christiaan Bezuidenhout have had strong performances overseas, and are worth your betting attention.
Here's the full field for Club de Golf Chapultepec.
WGC-Mexico Championship 2020: Full odds, per MGM Sportsbook, as of Monday night:
Rory McIlroy: +600 (bet $10 to win $60)
Dustin Johnson +700
Jon Rahm +1000
Justin Thomas +1000
Adam Scott +1600
Webb Simpson +1600
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Xander Schauffele +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Bryson Dechambeau +2500
Louis Oosthuizen +3300
Patrick Reed +3300
Gary Woodland +4000
Marc Leishman +4000
Matt Kuchar +4000
Paul Casey +4000
Sergio Garcia +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Bubba Watson +4500
Abraham Ancer +5000
Jordan Spieth +5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Sungjae Im +5000
Brandt Snedeker +6600
Byeong Hun An +6600
Cameron Smith +6600
Tyrrell Hatton +6600
Bernd Wiesberger +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Branden Grace +8000
Kevin Kisner +8000
Rafa Cabrera-Bello +8000
Viktor Perez +8000
Corey Conners +9000
Kurt Kitayama +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Danny Willett +10000
Graeme McDowell +10000
Kevin Na +10000
Matthias Schwab +10000
Robert MacIntyre +10000
Charles Howell III +12500
Chez Reavie +12500
Erik Van Rooyen +12500
Francesco Molinari +12500
Jason Kokrak +12500
Lee Westwood +12500
Brendon Todd +12500
Lanto Griffin +12500
Scottie Scheffler +12500
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Jazz Janewattananond +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Michael Lorenzo-Vera +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Sebastian Munoz +15000
Marcus Kinhult +20000
Benjamin Hebert +25000
Justin Harding +25000
Shugo Imahira +25000
Zander Lombard +25000
Jorge Campillo +30000
Pablo Larrazabal +30000
Ryo Ishikawa +30000
Scott Hend +30000
Shaun Norris +30000
Zach Murray +30000
Tae Hee Lee +50000
