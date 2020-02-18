WGC-Mexico Championship 2020 odds: Rory McIlroy's a heavy favorite once again

This is such a good time in golf. This week's WGC-Mexico Championship marks the first World Golf Championship of 2020, fresh off the best field of the year at the Genesis Invitational. The familiar Florida swing is up next week, highlighted by The Players in just a few weeks, and before you know it, we'll be strolling down Magnolia Lane for the year's first major (in 52 days actually ... but who's counting). What a time to be alive.

We got to watch such a stellar golf tournament at a world-class venue last week at Riviera, and there's an equally stacked field at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship. Sure, Tiger Woods is taking the week off, but Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson are all here after dueling at Riv. Some players are more well rested than others—Webb Simpson is off a few weeks off following his Waste Management victory and Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen and Gary Woodland were also off for a few weeks. American fans might not have paid attention, but Bernd Wiesberger, Viktor Perez and Christiaan Bezuidenhout have had strong performances overseas, and are worth your betting attention.

Here's the full field for Club de Golf Chapultepec.

WGC-Mexico Championship 2020: Full odds, per MGM Sportsbook, as of Monday night :

Rory McIlroy: +600 (bet $10 to win $60) Dustin Johnson +700

Jon Rahm +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Adam Scott +1600

Webb Simpson +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Bryson Dechambeau +2500

Louis Oosthuizen +3300

Patrick Reed +3300

Gary Woodland +4000

Marc Leishman +4000

Matt Kuchar +4000

Paul Casey +4000

Sergio Garcia +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Bubba Watson +4500

Abraham Ancer +5000

Jordan Spieth +5000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Brandt Snedeker +6600

Byeong Hun An +6600

Cameron Smith +6600

Tyrrell Hatton +6600

Bernd Wiesberger +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Branden Grace +8000

Kevin Kisner +8000

Rafa Cabrera-Bello +8000

Viktor Perez +8000

Corey Conners +9000

Kurt Kitayama +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Danny Willett +10000

Graeme McDowell +10000

Kevin Na +10000

Matthias Schwab +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Charles Howell III +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +12500

Francesco Molinari +12500

Jason Kokrak +12500

Lee Westwood +12500

Brendon Todd +12500

Lanto Griffin +12500

Scottie Scheffler +12500

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Jazz Janewattananond +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Michael Lorenzo-Vera +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Marcus Kinhult +20000

Benjamin Hebert +25000

Justin Harding +25000

Shugo Imahira +25000

Zander Lombard +25000

Jorge Campillo +30000

Pablo Larrazabal +30000

Ryo Ishikawa +30000

Scott Hend +30000

Shaun Norris +30000

Zach Murray +30000

Tae Hee Lee +50000

