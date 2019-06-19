Trending
Fight Club

Another beautiful summer week, another vicious parent brawl at a youth baseball game

By
2 hours ago

Here in the Northeast, it's been a lovely little stretch of summer so far (even if said summer doesn't technically begin until Friday.) The sun has been golden, the humidity levels pleasantly mild, and temps have hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s. It's the kind of weather your mom loves spending half your weekly phone check-in talking about. Out west, however, things are really starting to heat up, especially in Lakewood, Colorado, where last week a group of parents sent thermometers skyrocketing into the triple digits with one the fieriest youth baseball brawls we've seen in a minute. Avert your eyes, kiddos. Daddy's gotta go to work.

Man, that PTA meeting on Monday is going to be awkwardddddd. All joking aside, however, this is yet another pathetic display of humanity from the sports parent set, who seemingly can't go two weeks with taking out their dead-end job, sexless marriage, and the ACL injury that cost them that scholarship to state on the opposing dugout. There are some very real "I'm trying to break your orbital bone" haymakers being thrown here, with Lakewood PD reporting multiple injuries and citations (Jeff even had his invite to the chief's Fourth of July BBQ revoked.)

RELATED: Youth baseball coach attacks parent with aluminum bat, probably shouldn't coach youth baseball anymore

Authorities are currently seeking the human toilet paper in teal shorts, who singles out the weakest target, beats him over the back of the for a few minutes, and then, when he's barely conscious, shoves him straight to ground with the classic Whoops I Have a Second Degree Manslaughter Charge Now finishing move. While the cause of the brawl is unknown, Lakewood PD confirms it happened on the fields of Westgate Elementary, where every day these people's children behave better than them despite being unable to tie their shoes and eat applesauce without spilling it.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see what the Pop Warner procreators of America have waiting for us come the fall.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Memory Lane

LeBron James' "The Block" turns 3, and it's as spectacular as ever

40 minutes ago
Fight Club

Another beautiful summer week, another vicious parent brawl at a youth baseball game

2 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares his first "Phireside with Phil" video and please, God, let there be more...

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

This compilation of Gary Woodland high school basketball highlights set to the "Rudy" theme is...

3 hours ago
Mini-Golf Masters

Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle—America's new golf broadcast dream team—sound off on the making...

21 hours ago
Please, No.

Basketball season is over which means it's officially "LeBron or Jordan?" season on First Take...

June 18, 2019
The Grind

Gary Woodland’s sweet call, Tiger Woods’ funny Father’s Day video, and the kiss(?) that cost...

June 18, 2019
Thanks for the hit

Matt Carpenter gave the biggest middle finger to the shift the Miami Marlins put on him on...

June 18, 2019
Straight Cash Homie

Gary Woodland's craziest golf bet: The U.S. Open champ on playing for serious cash at Pebble...

June 18, 2019
Wow

There's nothing like winning your state championship on a triple play

June 17, 2019
Oh No!

Watch Auburn inexplicably throw away ANOTHER game, this time in the College World Series

June 17, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Beanballs are stupid and pointlessly violent, and should be outlawed

June 17, 2019
U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media hater hard after Woodland's U.S. Open win

June 17, 2019
Two-sport Athletes

U.S. Open 2019: Kirk Hinrich ended Gary Woodland's basketball career, according to Gary...

June 16, 2019
Reunited

U.S. Open 2019: Here's the heartwarming moment Amy Bockerstette, the star of the viral video...

June 16, 2019
Happy Father's Day!

Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

June 16, 2019
Player Quirks

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka revealed the bizarre secret to his powers—and it will blow your...

June 15, 2019
Just Knock It In

U.S. Open 2019: Jason Dufner took an alarming amount of time to hit this 18-inch (!!) putt

June 15, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursViktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff turn pro at Travelers…
The LoopLeBron James' "The Block" turns 3, and it's as spec…
The LoopAnother beautiful summer week, another vicious pare…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection