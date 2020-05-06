Trending
Andrew Johnston details the wild first night he hung out with John Daly in Turkey

4 hours ago
The friendship of Andrew "Beef" Johnston and John Daly has been well-documented, including the time the popular pair filmed themselves hanging out and we learned JD mixes his Crown Royal with chocolate milk. Kids, don't try that at home. No, really, kids, don't. But Beef recently revealed more about the wild first night they partied together in Turkey.

Not that we needed to add the "in Turkey" part because it's a story that involves hanging out with John Daly. You could hang out with John Daly in AnyTown, USA, and things would get wild. But Beef happened to hang out with him first while the two were playing at the 2015 Turkish Airlines Open. Anyway, Andrew shared recently on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio a story that involved him nearly jumping into a pool in his underwear, shaking trees, and obviously, a lot of whiskey. Take it away, Beef:

The best part is Beef messaging Daly the morning after about his hangover. "He was just laughing at me," Johnston said. "Like yeah, he'd had a cup of tea that night."

More importantly, Beef and JD bonded that night. Hangovers last for a few hours, but friendships last forever. Aww, what a sweet story.

