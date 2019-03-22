Trending
Andre Iguodala says his "basketball game is a direct reflection" of how much golf he plays, isn't kidding

Andre Iguodala's love of golf has been well documented in recent years. He's gushed about playing Augusta National, beamed about taking photos with Tiger Woods, and even worked as an on-course reporter for Turner Sports during the 2017 PGA Championship. But on Thursday night, he gave the most clear evidence of just how important the game is to him.

Following a strong performance in Golden State's 112-89 thrashing of Indiana, Iguodala explained that his play on the court is actually a "direct reflection" of how much he gets to play on the course. And he said it with a completely straight face. Check it out:

Iguodala's really not kidding. And we love it. Here's the full quote he gave to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke:

"I'm almost there. So, I had it and I kind of lost it. It was raining a little bit and the suns back out. If I get on the golf course, my basketball game is a direct reflection of how many rounds of golf I can get. So, the more rounds of golf the better I play."

Iguodala looked sharp in 22 minutes off the bench. He shot five-of-seven from the field for 11 points, which is more than he'd scored in the Warriors previous four games combined. And it was his first double-digit performance in more than a month.

In related news, this is Iguodala's most recent tweet:

(Golf) ball is life. Am I right?

Although, the Warriors remain the overwhelming Vegas favorites to win the NBA title for a third year in a row and a fourth time in five seasons, they are in a battle with the Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference's top seed. So if you're a Golden State fan, continue to keep your fingers crossed for sunshine as we head toward the playoffs.

