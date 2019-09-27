Trending
Viral Videos

Amateur golfer hits the craziest, luckiest near-ace you'll ever see at European Tour event

By
3 hours ago

Lucky bounces are a part of golf. Not for me, obviously, because I've never gotten a good break on the golf course, but they are out there. For other people. In particular, a South African businessman named Jeremy Ord.

RELATED: Why a 100-year-old woman was the talk of the European Tour

Forget about getting a single lucky bounce, Ord greedily gobbled up an entire bunch of them during the second round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Playing alongside pro partner Branden Grace—the only golfer to ever shoot a 62 in a major championship—the executive chairman of Dimension Data pulled his tee shot badly on one of Kingsbarns Golf Links' par 3s. But instead of missing the green, Ord wound up just missing the most ridiculous hole-in-one ever. Watch as his ball bounces off a cart path, then off a huge rock wall, then back off the cart path, then off a slope onto the green before finishing a few feet from the pin:

Absolutely incredible. I'm glad they break it down in slow motion because you really need to see it a couple times to believe it.

Anyway, no wonder I don't get any good breaks. This guy is hogging them all.

RELATED: Tiger Woods was fired up to beat Michael Strahan in a putting contest

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
GOATS

This throwback video of Lawrence Taylor scaring the crap out of a photographer is the scariest...

an hour ago
Viral Videos

Amateur golfer hits the craziest, luckiest near-ace you'll ever see at European Tour event

3 hours ago
Predictable Results

Watch Tiger Woods drain a long putt in Michael Strahan's grill and celebrate like he won the...

4 hours ago
Taking One For the Team

Rangers let foul pop-up drop to give Mike Minor another shot at 200 strikeouts

5 hours ago
NSFW

Ryan Reynolds' fantasy football trash talk makes 'The League' look like a Disney movie

a day ago
Must-See TV

Tonight's Navy vs. Memphis game could be the sneaky best matchup of the college football...

September 26, 2019
Useful Shots

Looks like the bunker lesson Rory McIlroy gave Justin Timberlake is paying off

September 26, 2019
Divisional Disrespect

Aaron Judge crafts apt metaphor for AL East dominance, smacks BP bomb into The Trop banners

September 26, 2019
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Two grown men brought their gloves to a baseball game and still couldn't catch a ball hit at...

September 26, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Phorks...

September 25, 2019
DOGS DOGS DOGS

Max Homa celebrated his dog Scotty's fourth birthday...on Twitter of course

September 25, 2019
Gainz SZN

From ASU to AARP: The amazing transformation of Phil Mickelson through the years

September 25, 2019
Football Guys

Will Muschamp delivers college football quote of the week, possibly the year

September 25, 2019
Eyes on the Prize

Max Scherzer's beer goggles have heterochromia too

September 25, 2019
Father-Son Bonding

Rory McIlroy's dad, Gerry, is an expert trash talker, daggers Rory after beating him with four...

September 25, 2019
Bill Freakin' Murray

Bill Murray, true grinder, plays Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a bum wing

September 24, 2019
Movie Night

Yep, that's Kevin Garnett and Mike Francesa in the trailer for Adam Sandler's gritty new drama

September 24, 2019
The Grind

Danny Willett’s remarkable resurgence, Pat Perez’s eye-popping dinner bill, and Tony Romo’s...

September 24, 2019
Related
The LoopThis throwback video of Lawrence Taylor scaring the…
The LoopAmateur golfer hits the craziest, luckiest near-ace…
Golf News & ToursThe side of Danny Willett more golf fans should get…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection