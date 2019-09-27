Amateur golfer hits the craziest, luckiest near-ace you'll ever see at European Tour event

Lucky bounces are a part of golf. Not for me, obviously, because I've never gotten a good break on the golf course, but they are out there. For other people. In particular, a South African businessman named Jeremy Ord.

Forget about getting a single lucky bounce, Ord greedily gobbled up an entire bunch of them during the second round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Playing alongside pro partner Branden Grace—the only golfer to ever shoot a 62 in a major championship—the executive chairman of Dimension Data pulled his tee shot badly on one of Kingsbarns Golf Links' par 3s. But instead of missing the green, Ord wound up just missing the most ridiculous hole-in-one ever. Watch as his ball bounces off a cart path, then off a huge rock wall, then back off the cart path, then off a slope onto the green before finishing a few feet from the pin:

Absolutely incredible. I'm glad they break it down in slow motion because you really need to see it a couple times to believe it.

Anyway, no wonder I don't get any good breaks. This guy is hogging them all.

