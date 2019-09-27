Watch Tiger Woods drain a long putt in Michael Strahan's grill and celebrate like he won the Masters

Tiger Woods hosted a two-day charity golf tournament earlier this week at Liberty National. But while the 15-time major champ didn't compete, he still managed to produce the event's best highlight.

On Wednesday, "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan, one of 64 participants in the inaugural Nexus Cup benefitting TGR Foundation, challenged the reigning Masters champ to a putting contest on Liberty National's 18th green. The result was what you might expect.

After Tiger dropped a couple balls about 20 feet away from the pin, he drained his first attempt. Woods ran around the green celebrating like he'd just won another green jacket while the New York Giants legend covered his head with his hands in disbelief. "NEXT!" Woods shouted, before adding, "I've still got it!"

It's certainly a nice sight for fans worried about Woods' health following a fifth left knee surgery last month. In a sit-down interview with Strahan, Tiger tells him he's been cleared for full golf activity and he played nine holes the previous day. Woods also discusses his newest charity event, what he wants his kids to learn from him, and the viral photos of him and his son "twinning" at the U.S. Open. Check out the full video, which includes Woods' make in Strahan's grill:

Woods is expected to return to competition for GOLFTV's "The Challenge: Japan Skins" Oct. 21. Later that week he will play in the PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship.

Both events will be a big factor in determining whether Woods picks himself to play for Team USA when he serves as Presidents Cup captain. We're a long way from December, but that long putt against Strahan is a good start.

