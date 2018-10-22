How do you know Akshay Bhatia is a golf nerd? Ask him the highlight of his 2018 season, and the 16-year-old from Wake Forest, N.C., doesn’t point directly to any of the obvious answers: his chip-in for eagle to become the first golfer to repeat winner at the Junior PGA Championship, his 10-stroke triumph at the Polo Golf Junior Classic or playing for in the Junior Ryder Cup in France. No, how about his 16th birthday in January, when the lefty from Wake Forest, N.C. got this present from him mom and dad.

A Trackman.

Monday’s announcement, however, might change Bhatia’s mind. Finishing the season the top-ranked junior, Bhatia sealed his standout season by being named the AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year.

Joining him on the dias in November to receive the honor during the AJGA’s Rolex All-America Award Banquet will be Yealimi Noh, a 17-year-old from Concord, Calif., who had a similar impressive run that culminated in being selected as the Girls’ Player of the Year. Noh, accomplishments in 2018 included five national wins, highlighted by the U.S. Girls’ Junior, Girls Junior PGA and the Canadian Women’s Amateur.

“I’m so honored to be receiving this incredible award,” said Noh, a high school senior who plans to turn pro some time in 2019. “It truly is one of my biggest accomplishments. It comes as a bit of a surprise because in the beginning of the year, I didn’t think I would get enough points to win, or even, that I would win three tournaments. This really means a lot to me.”

Bhatia, all 6 feet, 125 pounds of him, credits his birthday present for much of his success in 2018, the device helping him fine tune various parts of his game. But perhaps more important was the breakthrough he had in March when the lanky lefty started to hone a go-to swing off the tee with Chase Duncan, a teaching professional at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raliegh, N.C.

“I always struggled hitting a good cut where it starts right and then fades back to the fairway,” said Bhatia, a high school junior. “It’s always started left and went left. And [Chase] gave me this drill to do and I literally started hitting perfect cuts and my speed was going up. I just started hitting it really good. My contact was a lot better.”

Less than a month later he won the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley by a shot (despite a one-stroke penalty for mistakenly using his rangefinder in the first round ).

“Once I won Sage and just started playing better in qualifiers and whatever, I have so much confidence in myself and I believe in myself that I’m the best player there and no one can beat me.”

His confidence boosted, Bhatia went on to dominate the Polo Golf Junior Classic in June then became an Internet sensation (at least in the junior golf world), when he knocked in a 45-foot eagle chip on the 18th green at Valhalla Golf Club to become the first repeat winner at the Junior PGA.

The one event Bhatia fell short was the U.S. Junior Amateur, losing in the final to his good friend, Michael Thorbjornsen. But even that finish provided good memories.

“It was definitely disappointing because you play great golf for I think more than one hundred holes and then you just fall one shot short, it’s always hard to swallow,” Bhatia said. “But it motivates me for next year. That’s the one I really want to win.”

Bhatia and Noh highlight the AJGA’s Rolex Junior All-American teams, which were also named on Monday. Here’s the rundown of the other top juniors who’ll be honored in November.

2018 Rolex Junior All-Americans

Boys – First Team

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C.

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif.

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky.

Ryan Hall, Knoxville, Tenn.

William Moll, Houston

Shiryu (Leo) Oyo, Japan

Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif.

James Song, Canada

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass,

Travis Vick, Houston

Karl Vilips, Australia

Girls – First Team

Anne Chen, Australia

Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn.

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif.

Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala.

Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif.

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla.

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla.

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind.

Yujeong Son, South Korea

Lei (Angelina) Ye, China

Rose Zhang Irvine, Calif.

Boys – Second Team

Alexander Yang, Carlsbad, Calif.

Connor Creasy, Abingdon, Va.

Eugene Hong, Orlando

J. Holland Humphries, Austin, Texas

Bo Jin, China

John Keefer, San Antonio

William Mouw, Chino, Calif.

Jeewon Park, South Korea

Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif.

Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala.

Ian Siebers, Bellevue, Wash.

Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, N.C.

Jonathan Yaun, Minneola, Fla.

Girls – Second Team

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif.

Irene Kim, La Palma, Calif.

Xin (Cindy) Kou, China

Alexa Melton, Covina, Calif.

Katherine Muzi, Walnut, Calif.

Bohyun Park, South Korea

Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md.

Erika Smith, Orlando

Kornkamol Sukaree, Thailand

Christine Wang, Houston

Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif.

Boys – Honorable Mention

Trey Bosco, Austin, Texas

Nicolas Cassidy, Johns Creek, Ga.

Kuangyu Chen, Australia

Aaron Chen, Fremont, Calif.

George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va.

Chris Fosdick, Middlefield, Conn.

Peter Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio

Frankie Harris, Boca Raton, Fla.

Jun Min (Jimmy) Lee, South Korea

Tyler Lipscomb, Carrollton, Ga.

Dylan Menante, Carlsbad, Calif.

Hazen Newman, Las Vegas

Jay Nimmo, Benton, Ky.

Cole Ponich, Farmington, Utah

Austyn Reily, Pottsboro, Texas

Jackson Rivera, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Jeevan Sihota, Canada

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif.

Nicklas Staub, Boynton Beach, Fla.

Will Thomson, Naples, Fla.

Brendan Valdes, Orlando

Andi Xu, China

Sampson-Yunhe Zheng, China

Girls – Honorable Mention

Ty Akabane, Danville, Calif.

Zoe Antoinette Campos, Valencia, Calif.

Briana Chacon, Whittier, Calif.

Ya Chun Chang, Taiwan

Megan Furtney, South Elgin, Ill.

Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn.

Agustina Gomez, Argentina

Savannah Grewal, Canada

Sophie Guo, China

Yoon Min Han, South Korea

Trinity King, Arlington, Texas

Anina Ku, Basking Ridge, N.J.

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C.

Yu Wen Lu, China

Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz.

Alyssa Montgomery, Knoxville, Tenn.

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego

Jennie Park, Carrollton, Texas

Sarah-Eve Rheaume, Canada

Serena Sepersky, Temecula, Calif.

Latanna Stone, Riverview, Fla.

Alexandra Swayne, Maineville, Ohio

Nicole Whiston, San Diego

Katie Yoo, Orlando

