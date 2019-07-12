Trending
Hidden Talents

According to Nick Young, the NBA's best blunt roller is...Steve Kerr?

By
3 hours ago
2019 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
Nathaniel S. Butler

The big news out of the NBA this morning is the trade of triple-double conveyor belt Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets and the subsequent marooning of Chris Paul on the cultural desert island that is Oklahoma City. The move changed the face of the Western Conference—which now has three bonafide championship contenders—overnight and has NBA twitter absolutely giddy about the prospect of two of the most pass-allergic personalities in basketball operating in Mike D'Antoni's ISO offense. Unfortunately, however, this seismic power shift overshadowed the actual best story in the NBA this morning:

That Steve Kerr rolls the best blunts in basketball.

The revelation was made by Nick Young during an appearance on The Damon Bruce Show on Thursday. When asked which NBA coach rolled the best blunts, Swaggy P replied "Probably Steve Kerr" to the surprise of just about no one. Young isn't exactly the most reliable narrator, but he did win a NBA Championship with the Warriors (who hasn't?) in 2018, so there's a chance he actually knows what he's talking about in this case.

Two things should be noted. A. Weed is as legal as wine in California and B. Young only credited Kerr, whose debilitating back issues seem to have miraculously cleared up in recent years, with being the best blunt roller of active NBA coaches. Because lord knows in his day, Phil Jackson would have given Kerr a run for his rolling papers.

RELATED: Viktor Hovland imitates Stephen A. Smith with legendary—and completely random—answer

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hidden Talents

According to Nick Young, the NBA's best blunt roller is...Steve Kerr?

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Josh Norman jumps over a bull, is officially the craziest dude in the NFL

a day ago
Makes You Think

The NFL offseason has Jacoby Brissett pondering big questions...like is the sun actually hot?

July 11, 2019
Frickin' Laser Beams

This shot from Justin Thomas sounds more like a heat-seeking missile than a 3-wood

July 11, 2019
Golf Course Crash Course

British Open 2019: Get to know the golf courses of the British Open rota

July 11, 2019
Jacked Up

Little kid finds out the hard way that you don't juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the...

July 11, 2019
WAGs

Jena Sims dominates ESPYS style like Brooks Koepka dominates major championships

July 10, 2019
Gambling

Tony Romo favored to repeat at Lake Tahoe, Charles Barkley remains the longest of long shots

July 10, 2019
Viral Videos

Viktor Hovland imitates Stephen A. Smith with legendary—and completely random—answer

July 10, 2019
Fashion Faux Pas

Jon Rahm gets roasted by fellow European tour pro Thomas Pieters for his outfit at Wimbledon

July 10, 2019
Field of Dreams

Ohio man builds real-life Field of Dreams in backyard for himself—er—his five-year-old son

July 10, 2019
Open Glossary

British Open 2019: 11 British Open terms you need to know

July 10, 2019
Troll City, USA

Virginia's Ty Jerome wore an incredible shirt with a UMBC logo on it to summer league

July 10, 2019
Viral Videos

Miguel Angel Jimenez executes the #BottleCapChallenge with ease, might incorporate it into his...

July 9, 2019
Viral Videos

Matthew Wolff and Ho-sung Choi side-by-side on the range is a golf nerd's dream

July 9, 2019
Keep Sports Weird

Matthew Wolff's World: The strangest (and mostly strangely effective) motions in sports...

July 9, 2019
MLB All Star Game

What would a hypothetical MLB All Star Skills Competition look like? We have some ideas

July 9, 2019
The Grind

Matthew Wolff’s speedy arrival, Tiger Woods’ early wake-up calls, and Bryson DeChambeau a meme

July 9, 2019
Related
The LoopAccording to Nick Young, the NBA's best blunt rolle…
Golf News & ToursThe greatest stretch of golf ever played? - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: The myth of home-course advantag…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection