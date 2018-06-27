Trending
Aaron Judge plays catch with young Yankees fan during game in late All-Star starter bid

4 hours ago

Growing up, I brought my baseball glove to every New York Yankees game I attended. Of course, I never caught a foul ball, and I certainly never had a catch with Aaron Judge like one young fan did during Monday night's game. Lucky bastard.

A video of the star rightfielder and a boy in the stands at Citizen Bank Park (the Yanks were on the road against the Phillies) has gone viral for obvious reasons. It probably didn't hurt that the boy was wearing a Judge jersey, but still, this is pretty awesome:

And here's another angle of this special interaction this kid will never forget:

Like Mariano Rivera, Judge has become the rare Yankee that even Yankee haters have to like. And he also just locked up a few more MLB All-Star votes. Savvy.

