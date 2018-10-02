Trending
Seabiscuit On A Bender

A race horse walks into a bar...and promptly freaks out

By
7 hours ago

If you've come for the punchline, we hate to disappoint you. This is not a set-up, but an actual headline out of Chantilly, France, where last week security cameras at a sleepy little bar captured a runaway race horse sauntering into the establishment and destroying everything before turning around and seeing itself out. If this isn't a metaphor for your Friday night, we don't know what is:

The horse's trainer said the filly kicked off her rider before the escaping stables, somehow ending up inside a random bar throwing a tantrum over the price of a glass of Beaujolais NEARLY A MILE AWAY. Needless to say, we have more questions than answers, including...

  • Why would anyone willingly ride one of these things?

  • How in Pope Francis is this guy so calm?

  • Who left the damn door open? Were you born in a barn?!

  • Is the Flash currently vacationing in France?

RELATED: Luckiest woman on earth wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

The bar's owner, Stephane Jasmin, answered at least one of those when posting the video to YouTube, saying the horse pushed the door open herself and "raced straight for the betting corner." In the end, neither patron nor horse were injured in the incident, but the same can't be said for those chairs. R.I.P. IKEA, we hardly knew ye.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen puts the Rutgers football program in its rightful with...

5 hours ago
The Grind

Patrick Reed throws Team USA under the bus, more Dustin/Paulina rumors, and MOLIWOOD's video

6 hours ago
Seabiscuit On A Bender

A race horse walks into a bar...and promptly freaks out

7 hours ago
NBA

One of Twitter's most famous gifs was just debunked, proving life is an entire sham

8 hours ago
Ryder Cup Wagers

Pinehurst loses Ryder Cup wager to St. Andrews, flies Old Course flag on the 18th hole at No....

October 1, 2018
Whiskey Is Coming

Johnnie Walker and 'Game of Thrones' join forces for inevitable "White Walker" scotch

October 1, 2018
Style Statements

Ryder Cup 2018: How players used shoes and hats to match their style

October 1, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Frank Reich suffered the craziest failed gamble of the week

October 1, 2018
MLB Playoffs (sort of)

Everything you need to know about Monday's MLB division tiebreakers

October 1, 2018
MLB Playoffs

Which MLB Playoffs bandwagon should you jump on?

October 1, 2018
Daggers

The 8 worst bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

October 1, 2018
Viral Videos

Ryder Cup 2018: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood win again with hilarious video...in bed

October 1, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Colts coach Frank Reich would rather lose than tie. Have...

September 30, 2018
Okay, Coach

Following woeful 4th-and-5 call, James Franklin preaches about the 'little things' after loss...

September 30, 2018
You Mad, Bro?

Ryder Cup 2018: Rory McIlroy screams 'I can't putt?!' at fan after burying birdie putt, seems...

September 29, 2018
Phil as Buddha?

Ryder Cup 2018: Phil Mickelson's belly is Team USA's new good-luck charm, and we're not sure...

September 29, 2018
Daggers

Ryder Cup 2018: Edoardo Molinari pokes fun at Patrick Reed during match against his brother

September 29, 2018
Well look at that

Today, for the first time in tennis history, no man under age 30 holds a grand slam singles...

September 28, 2018
Related
The LoopMeet Kirk, a border collie who loves watching tape …
The LoopWatch Mark Hamill surprise a bunch of Star Wars ner…
The LoopThe Minnesota Vikings are the talk of 2nd grade - G…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection