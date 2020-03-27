A popular 1990s Ralph Lauren graphic is making a resurgence in golf fashion

Trendy Golf USA teamed up with Ralph Lauren/Polo Golf on an exclusive Justin Thomas-inspired Polo Bear collection, available now. The bear logo was a popular graphic for Ralph Lauren in the early 1990s and has recently made a resurgence in both fashion and golf. The golf-version of the bear was inspired by Ralph Lauren ambassador Justin Thomas' sweater and tie look that he wore at the 2017 British Open. The Trendy Golf USA line includes on- and off-course apparel including golf shirts, layering pieces, joggers and t-shirts.

RELATED: The Coolest New Golf Products We're Talking About Right Now

* All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

TRENDYGOLF LIVE X Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Bear Tour Pique Polo

The breathable cotton-blend golf shirt comes in three colors with JT's logo on the left chest. It has moisture-management technology and a comfortable amount of stretch that'll feel great and retain shape.

BUY NOW: $98.50

TRENDYGOLF LIVE X Polo Golf Ralph Lauren X Dormie Golf Bear Driver Headcover

The creative headcover-makers Dormie Workshop got in on the collaboration. The headcovers are engineered with top-grain leather and each is handmade in Nova Scotia. The cotton-poly liner inside will wick away moisture, and the form-fitting design provides a secure fit on most oversize driver clubheads.

BUY NOW: $250

Bear Tech Fleece Trousers

Joggers are a strong choice for prioritizing style and comfort. These have upscale ribbed hems, an elastic drawstring at the waist and three pockets. The fleece pants might be more appropriate for working out or lounging in, but the Polo Bear golf logo will keep you trendy wherever you wear them.

BUY NOW: $90

Bear Crewneck Fleece Sweater

An upscale crewneck sweatshirt is a golf staple. It's great for layering during chillier days on the course or relaxing in post-round. The heather grey option is a classic choice, and blue is a simple way to brighten up any outfit.

BUY NOW: $89.50

Madison Avenue FZ Vest

This vest will quickly become a go-to in your closet. It's functional and refined enough to wear to the course, the office and in casual settings.

BUY NOW: $148

Bear Quarter Zip and Snap T Jacket

The Polo Bear collection has two strong layering options in the technical quarter zips and snap jacket. Suede lining at the zip of the quarter zip give a lux finish to the performance-ready top, and the quilted design of the snap jacket will add warmth and sophistication to any look.

BUY QUARTER ZIP NOW: $125

BUY SNAP T JACKET NOW: $198

Polo Bear Crewneck Tee Shirt and Tech Fleece Hoodie

The T-shirt is the most affordable item in the collection at $36, available in white or navy. It's soft and simple and easy to match with. The ultra-cozy Tech Fleece Hoodie is available in either navy or heather gray and would match great with the Polo Bear Joggers for a full JT tracksuit look.

BUY T-SHIRT NOW: $36

BUY HOODIE NOW: $99

Separate from the collaboration, the Polo Bear Shop includes additional items both golf-themed and not that all feature the iconic bear. Here's a look at the golf-specific items.

Above, left to right:

Polo Golf Bear Sweatshirt | BUY NOW: $125

Golf Bear Cotton-Blend Sweater | BUY NOW: $398

Slim Fit Bear Polo | BUY NOW: $90

Justin Thomas Polo Bear Socks | BUY NOW: $10

Shop all Polo Bear Products, here.