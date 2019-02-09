Trending
He's On Fire

A NFL quarterback not named Tony Romo is lighting up Pebble Beach on Saturday

By
an hour ago
Matt Ryan
Cliff Hawkins

All eyes were on Tony Romo on Friday at Pebble Beach, and for good reason. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback pulled off what may be the shot of the year on the PGA Tour, leading to one of his four birdies on the back nine. For a little while, it was hard to tell if he was the amateur or professional in his group.

RELATED: Behold the handicaps of all the celebrity golfers at Pebble Beach

Unfortunately, Romo had to withdraw from the tournament on Saturday, citing a "commitment at home" as the reason. That made room for another NFL quarterback to take center stage early on Saturday morning at Pebble Beach, and no, we're not talking about Aaron Rodgers, who is playing in the same group as Ho sung Choi this week. We're talking about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who is absolutely lighting up Pebble early in his third round. Here's Ryan at the par-4 first, putting for birdie from just off the back of the green:

Nothing like starting with a birdie, even though it's all downhill from there, right? Actually, things got better for Matty Ice, as he followed that up by almost making an albatross at the par-5 second. Check out this saucy shot:

The 2016 NFL MVP cleaned that up for a three, giving him a birdie-eagle start that most tour pros would dream of at Pebble Beach. Through 10 holes, Ryan and partner Russell Knox are four under on the day, 18 under for the tournament. That's currently tied for sixth, seven shots back of leaders Paul Casey and Don Colleran. Ryan, who is playing as a 2 handicap, is crushing his NFL counterparts though, as he's five clear of defending amateur champion Larry Fitzgerald and 10 clear of Rodgers, who Ryan owns plenty of bragging rights over on the gridiron. Ryan's Falcons have won three of the last four against Rodgers' Packers, including the most recent playoff game, the 2016 NFC Championship, which the Falcons won 44-21. Of course, they went on to choke away the Super Bowl against the Patriots, but let's not go down that road.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
He's On Fire

A NFL quarterback not named Tony Romo is lighting up Pebble Beach on Saturday

an hour ago
Whoops

Stephen A. Smith says Dwayne Haskins is "more of a runner than a thrower," has never seen play...

February 8, 2019
GOAT Talk

Jordan Spieth tells funny (and kind of scary) story about playing Tom Brady at Augusta...

February 8, 2019
Battle Scars

Jordan Spieth's calloused mitts make hockey players look like hand models

February 8, 2019
Gambling

If you love betting unders, then tonight's Siena-Manhattan matchup is your Christmas

February 8, 2019
Q&A

Get to know the man behind PGA Memes, the irreverent golf Instagram account that spares no one

February 8, 2019
Outside the Box

Former MLB All-Star pitcher has two simple (and terrible) solutions to increase offense in...

February 8, 2019
Random Daggers

Nick Faldo imitates Sergio Garcia's temper tantrum, continues longtime rift between two

February 8, 2019
People Don't Forget

Zack Britton has not forgotten about the time Buck Showalter didn't pitch him in the 2016 AL...

February 7, 2019
Hold On Tight

11 signs that golf season isn't THAT far off

February 7, 2019
Electric Calls

Jim Nantz didn't hold anything back during Pebble par 3 contest, is already in Masters form

February 7, 2019
Five-Alarm Fire

Skip Bayless can retire now. He will never have a hotter take than this

February 7, 2019
Secret Sauce

European Tour pro credits his roommate's burritos for making record NINE birdies in a row

February 7, 2019
The 'Tona

NASCAR driver plasters own face on hood, will have hairiest car at Daytona 500

February 7, 2019
Legends

Utah Jazz fan buries five straight putts at mid-court for $8,000, scores another for the crowd

February 7, 2019
Random Daggers

PGA Tour pro's last-minute Pebble Beach invite goes to waste when he gets stuck overnight in...

February 7, 2019
Conspiracy?

For the second time this week, bettors got royally screwed by a basket that shouldn't have...

February 7, 2019
Golf Digest Podcast

Darius Rucker on his new gig with the PGA Tour and the maddening state of his short game

February 6, 2019
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Brock Osweiler…
The LoopThe 9 worst bad beats of the weekend in college and…
The LoopMike Vick is BACK and he's throwing frickin' laser …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection