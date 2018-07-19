A junior golfer just pulled off something that's probably never been done in a tournament before

Far, far away from the first round of the 147th Open Championship, a junior golfer made a bit of history himself. Conor Kelly is still a year away from graduating high school, but it'll be tough for him to ever top what he did on Thursday. In fact, good luck to anyone just trying to match it.

Playing in the final round of the AJGA's Junior Golf Hub Championship, Kelly, who hails from Thailand, made a hole-in-one and an albatross. On BACK-TO-BACK holes.

How in the. . . ? Incredible stuff.

The consecutive hole-outs gave Kelly a front-nine 31. He would make a ho-hum birdie on the next hole and card 67. However, the magical round only left him T-17 in the event held at Halifax (Mass.) Country Club.

There have been rounds with an ace and an albatross before -- legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden among them -- and Tyrrell Hatton claimed to pull off the feat on consecutive holes during a recreational round last year. But doing it on back-to-back holes in a tournament? On any level? We're pretty sure Kelly is the first to do that.

So congrats, kid, but make sure to savor this special moment. It's all downhill from here.

