A husband and wife are making history competing against each other—and household chores are on the line

History will be made on Saturday when women will compete at Augusta National for the first time in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur . But a first on the professional level began on Thursday at the Jordan Mixed Open.

This other event making its debut is sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour, Staysure Tour, and Ladies European Tour. And while it's not the first mixed gender professional golf tournament, it is the first to feature a husband and a wife competing against each other. Challenge Tour winner Scott Henry and LET winner Kylie Henry are both in the field of 123, comprised of 40 players from each of the three tours (whose members play from three different yardages) along with three amateurs. And while the Scottish pair met through the game, they're taking the competition against each other seriously.

“In terms of our finances, if we found ourselves coming down the stretch battling it out for the win that would be ideal—although it might not do much for the relationship,” Scott told EuropeanTour.com . “We are both very competitive when we play each other and I probably do win most of the time. But Kylie has been coming into a good patch and beat me the other day."

Another couple, Richard Green and fiancee Marianne Skarpnord, will also tee it up against each other in the 54-hole event.

So what's on the line for the Henrys other than prize money and marital bragging rights?

“There will definitely be a bet between us," Scott added. "And it will probably involve household chores."

