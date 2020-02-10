Trending
Bonus Football

8 things the XFL's opening weekend taught us about the game of football (and ourselves)

By
2 hours ago

After 19 long, cold, dark, XFL-less years, the Xtreme Football League's second-ever inaugural weekend is officially in the books. There were triple-reverses and Instagram model QBs. Bob Stoops prowled the sidelines while guys like this prowled Twitter . . .

Just like those Spider-Man movies, it was a reboot no one asked for, but when the final whistle blew on Sunday, there was no denying its success. The games were fun! The officials officiated! A few million folks tuned in! So what did we learn about the world's next best football league? What did the world's next best football league teach us about ourselves? We broke down the weekend's weirdest, wildest highlights of Week 1.2 in an attempt to get to the bottom of this new, old thing we call XFL football.

Two headsets are better than one

Shut down opposing offenses and pay your cable bill at the same time. Jer-bear Glanville is TCB.

Hard seltzers are the new Bud Light

Loading

View on Instagram

Remember when Peyton Manning said he was going to drink some Budweiser following Super Bowl 50? That was 300 years ago.

Greg Olsen is already better at this than Jason Witten

Points docked for not wearing a LEGO man toupee though.

Kickoffs can still be fun

Especially when inspired by Civil War battle reenactments.

RELATED: These XFL rule changes—including a double forward pass—sound pretty lit

Cardale Jones is a low-key legend

Remember the third-string quarterback who led Ohio State to the 2014 National Championship, absolutely destroying Alabama in the process? Well he was getting “MVP” chants midway through his first drive on Saturday. This dude has had one of the weirdest career arcs in professional football and that 30 For 30 is going to be really interesting (and really niche) someday.

Jimmy G is no longer the dreamiest quarterback on earth

Loading

View on Instagram

That’s Philip Nelson. Philip started at quarterback for the Dallas Renegades this weekend. Your girlfriend is now a fan of the Dallas Renegades.

The commish is Andrew Luck’s dad

Luck to the Roughnecks. You heard it here first.

People will watch football no matter what . . . for fifteen seconds

The XFL’s second-ever very first game, a 31-19 win for the DC Defenders, pulled in a cool 3.3 million viewers. The already defunct AAF attracted 2.9 million eyeballs for its inaugural tip while the original XFL earned an impressive 9.5 Nielsen rating for its opening weekend. The moral of the story? People LOVE football . . . until, suddenly, they don’t.

RELATED: The Loop's officially unlicensed XFL jersey name generator

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bonus Football

8 things the XFL's opening weekend taught us about the game of football (and ourselves)

2 hours ago
College Basketball

The best sports moment of the weekend happened in the Stanford-Colorado game (and it will give...

2 hours ago
When in Hollywood

Rory McIlroy reveals he's one of those people who likes to visit famous places from movies

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

"Throw the records out in a rivalry game" is sport's truest cliche

3 hours ago
Feuds

Bryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fittest 50 list, adding another chapter to the...

February 7, 2020
Golfers We Like

Did a new backyard golf green turn Patrick Mahomes' season around? Maybe? (OK, probably not)

February 7, 2020
Celebrity Golfers

Call the handicap police! Larry Fitzgerald once again leads at Pebble Beach (UPDATE: He won...

February 7, 2020
Uncle Bill

If you thought Bill Walton was going to call a Trojans basketball game and not make a condom...

February 7, 2020
Viral Videos

High school kid perfectly pulls off Vince Carter's most famous in-game dunk

February 7, 2020
Fatal Blows

Shaq and Chuck put the Philadelphia 76ers in a body bag on Thursday night

February 7, 2020
Saucy

Kevin Na wishes he could walk in putts like Aaron Rodgers walked this one in at Spyglass Hill

February 6, 2020
Viral Videos

Even Tony Finau would have to laugh at this song parody making fun of his lack of wins

February 6, 2020
Who?

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features maybe 3 celebrities you've actually heard of

February 6, 2020
Well Played

Patrick Mahomes gave the perfect response to how he's handling his Chiefs parade hangover

February 6, 2020
HOPS

Put this high schooler in the NBA dunk contest after this ridiculous breakaway jam

February 6, 2020
Larry Legend

Shoot this footage of Larry Bird's 1988 3-Point Contest right into our veins

February 6, 2020
Concussion Protocol

Poor soul runs into parking meter trying to catch bomb from Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs

February 6, 2020
California Stars

The 15 celebrities to watch at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 5, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursHere's what tour pros say the next steps should be …
The Loop8 things the XFL's opening weekend taught us about …
Golf News & ToursLike Count Dracula, Phil Mickelson rises again - Go…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved