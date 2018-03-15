8 golf shoes you can easily wear off the course

Stylish Kicks2 hours ago

Spikeless shoes are perhaps golf's greatest unsung hero. Not only because they've driven the evolution that's made golf shoes more comfortable than ever, but also because they effortlessly transition from the office to the course, and from the course to the bar. Don't be fooled, however—the best spikeless shoes offer a ton technology that'll help you achieve your ideal footwork. Their traction elements are designed to work with your foot's motion, keeping it in place when it needs to stay put and letting it move freely as you walk in between shots. And if you're skeptical of how a spikeless golf shoe might perform, just remember that some of the sport's most elite athletes (Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, etc) rely on them during competition. Scroll down to read about the seven pairs of spikeless kicks we love at the moment. They'll have your golf partners wonder, "wait, are those actual golf shoes?"

Adidas Golf adiCross Classic ($90)

This shoe's primeknit upper makes it breathable and flexible for maximum comfort, not to mention sleek and stylish.

Also available for junior golfers.

Nike Golf Roshe G ($80)

The soft upper makes this shoe feel more like an ultra-supportive sock.

Available for both men and women.

ECCO Mens Street Retro HM ($150)

Made with soft, high-quality yak leather, this shoe is designed to stand up against wear and tear while helping you look trendier than ever.

A similar model is available for women.

G/FORE Patriot Disruptor ($225)

This is what happens when you combine the style of a Stan Smith with the performance of a golf shoe. And of course, in true G/FORE character, its soles offer a fun, playful twist.

A similar version is available for women.

FootJoy Originals ($80)

A stylish shoe at an affordable price? Count us in.

A similar version is available for women.

Puma Golf Ignite Power Sport ($120)

The synthetic upper is light, stylish and water-resistant, and a lightweight TPU saddle provides necessary support.

A similar style is available for women.

Under Armour Performance SL Sunbrella ($150)

The outsole is designed to let your foot move comfortably during the swing, while still providing enough support to eliminate over-rotation.

Available for both men and women.

Adidas adiCross Bounce ($120)

The offset wrapped saddle and low-cut silhouette make these kicks extra stylish.

