8 golf shoes you can easily wear off the course

Spikeless shoes are perhaps golf's greatest unsung hero. Not only because they've driven the evolution that's made golf shoes more comfortable than ever, but also because they effortlessly transition from the office to the course, and from the course to the bar. Don't be fooled, however—the best spikeless shoes offer a ton technology that'll help you achieve your ideal footwork. Their traction elements are designed to work with your foot's motion, keeping it in place when it needs to stay put and letting it move freely as you walk in between shots. And if you're skeptical of how a spikeless golf shoe might perform, just remember that some of the sport's most elite athletes (Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, etc) rely on them during competition. Scroll down to read about the seven pairs of spikeless kicks we love at the moment. They'll have your golf partners wonder, "wait, are those actual golf shoes?"

Adidas Golf adiCross Classic ($90)

Also available for junior golfers.

Nike Golf Roshe G ($80)

Available for both men and women.

ECCO Mens Street Retro HM ($150)

A similar model is available for women.

G/FORE Patriot Disruptor ($225)

A similar version is available for women.

FootJoy Originals ($80)

A similar version is available for women.

Puma Golf Ignite Power Sport ($120)

A similar style is available for women.

Under Armour Performance SL Sunbrella ($150)

Available for both men and women.

Adidas adiCross Bounce ($120)

