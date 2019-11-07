Trending
RIP College Basketball

34, that's the number of points Syracuse basketball scored on Wednesday night

By
28 minutes ago
Virginia v Syracuse
Rich Barnes

The 2019 college basketball season has only just begun, and yet somehow it's already over. Done. Dusted. Cancelled. Pack up Krzyzewskiville. Send Dick Vitale out to pasture. Deliver us from whatever the hell this is, because it certainly isn't college basketball. We grew up with college basketball—run-and-gun drama that made NASCAR look slow. We know what it looks like, and this? Well, this ain't it chief...

That's the FINAL score from defending national champion Virginia's season opener against CBB powerhouse-turned-haunted house Syracuse on Wednesday night. A whopping 82 points. Syracuse made a grand total of 13 field goals and scored 15 actual points in the second half. The Cavaliers turned it over 16 times. Everyone in the Carrier Dome was temporarily blinded. It wasn't a gas leak. That's just how bad the basketball, if you want to call it that, was.

In recent years, both Virginia's Tony Bennett and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim have been accused of "ruining college basketball" with the 2-3 zone, a defensive system designed to suck every ounce of excitement out of a given arena like a giant soul Hoover. Wednesday night proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, they absolutely have.

RELATED: Behold the worst sequence in the history of organized basketball

This isn't hard-nosed basketball. It's not old-school basketball. It's not tactical or cagey. It's trash. An unwatchable, worse-than-Thursday-Night-Football slog that'll turn coke heads into narcoleptics. And we're not talking about Montana vs. Ball State. We're talking about one of the most storied programs in modern college basketball—the same one that gave us Carmelo Anthony, for christ's sake—and last year's reigning champs. And speaking of Melo, he graced the Orangemen with a pep talk before the game. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.

The headlines are going to be all about Syracuse today, and rightfully so. Again, THEY SCORED 34 POINTS. But this loss is on everybody. Everybody who didn't realize Zion wasn't papering over the cracks, but a yawning, inky chasm with no knowable bottom. Everybody who is too afraid to lob it up and throw it down—to tear it up and start over again. College basketball is officially dead, and the blood is on their hands.

Blank Tombstone
RiverNorthPhotography

RELATED: Coach Cal's story about playing golf with Barack Obama is a treasure trove of incredible content

MORE FROM THE LOOP
What The Buck

Eric Bledsoe finds innovative new way to turn the basketball over

21 minutes ago
RIP College Basketball

34, that's the number of points Syracuse basketball scored on Wednesday night

28 minutes ago
Fails

Eric Bledsoe momentarily forgets how to play basketball, dribbles ball from out of bounds

37 minutes ago
The House Always Wins

Evander Kane allegedly racked up $500,000 in gambling debts during last year's playoff series...

21 hours ago
Trick Plays

If you thought the fake kneel was good, wait until you see the "wrong ball" trick play

a day ago
Once You Pop You Just Can't Stop

Pringles' reign of Thanksgiving terror continues with Turducken chips

a day ago
Well Played

Champions Tour golfers recreate popular GIFs, and the results are surprisingly entertaining

a day ago
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: It's rankings time, baby!

November 6, 2019
Pucks

Yes, this is a real screenshot from a real hockey game (SPOILER ALERT: the Blues scored)

November 6, 2019
Viva La Chargers!

Los Angeles Chargers stage glorious revolt over London relocation rumors

November 5, 2019
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s amazing streak gets snapped, Greg Norman gets snubbed(?) by Tiger Woods, and...

November 5, 2019
When Pets Attack

Dogs barking at the Monday Night Football cat is the wholesome content the internet was built...

November 5, 2019
One of these Things is Not like the Other

Fashion brand mistakes LeBron James for Swaggy P in best inadvertent insult of the week

November 5, 2019
Stay Humble

Brendon Todd celebrated his PGA Tour win with a middle seat in coach on ride back from Bermuda

November 4, 2019
Oh Skip

Skip Bayless flirts with worst take in sports history, can barely resist its intoxicating pull

November 4, 2019
DC Goes Hard

The Washington Nationals partied harder than Ovechkin at Sunday's Capitals game

November 4, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Fire Adam Gase into the sun (Jets fans' words, not ours)

November 4, 2019
Famous Jameis

Jameis Winston has fascinating interpretation of "glass half full" after four straight losses

November 4, 2019
Related
The LoopEric Bledsoe finds innovative new way to turn the b…
The Loop34, that's the number of points Syracuse basketball…
The LoopEric Bledsoe momentarily forgets how to play basket…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved