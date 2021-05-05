College Golf
2021 NCAA Division I Men's Regional fields selected
Texas, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Wake Forest earn top seeds for the postseason
Stanford is the reigning NCAA men's golf champions after taking the title in 2019 at The Blessings.
Jack Dempsey
Texas, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Wake Forest earned top seeds when the NCAA men’s golf committee announced on Wednesday the 81 schools and 45 individuals to play in the six NCAA Men’s Regional tournaments May 17-19.
The return of the NCAA postseason is a welcome sight after the 2020 NCAA Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defending NCAA team champion Stanford earned the sixth seed in the Albuquerque Regional. The Cardinal has just one carryover player from the squad that won the title in 2019 at The Blessings in Fayetteville, Ark.—Henry Shrimp. Stanford is one of eight Pac-12 teams.
The SEC is the conference with the most schools selected for regionals (11), followed by the ACC (10) and the Big 12 (eight). The Big Ten had five schools.
The top five teams from each regional and the low individual not on those teams advances to NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, May 28-June 2.
This is the 12th year the men’s national championship including match play to decide the team champion. The tournament begins with a stroke-play segment to determine the individual champion (72 holes) and whittle the field down to eight schools who then compete in a head-to-head match-play bracket. Thirty-four different programs have advanced to match play since the format was adopted in 2009, with Oklahoma State having the most appearances with seven, followed by Illinois and Texas with six.
NOBLESVILLE REGIONAL
The Sagamore Club, Noblesville, Ind.
Hosted by Ball State
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Texas
North Carolina [Atlantic Coast Conference]
Tennessee
North Florida
Louisville
South Florida [American Athletic Conference]
UAB
Duke
UNCW
Arkansas State
Campbell [Big South Conference]
UT Martin [Ohio Valley Conference]
Loyola Chicago [Missouri Valley Conference]
Individuals
Ross Steelman, Missouri
Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
Joe Weiler, Purdue
Mark Goetz, West Virginia
Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
Alex Goff, Kentucky
Cole Bradley, PurdueDavid Perkins, Illinois State
Michael Cascino, Butler
Henry May, Dayton
• • •
TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL
Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee, Fla.
Hosted by Florida State
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Florida State
Georgia
Liberty [Atlantic Sun Conference]
LSU
Georgia Tech
Georgia Southern [Sun Belt Conference]
TCU
Indiana
Kansas
USC
Ohio State
Davidson [Atlantic 10 Conference)
Florida A&M [Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference]
LIU [Northeast Conference]
Individuals
Keller Harper, Furman
Johnny Travale, UCF
Michael Sakane, Jacksonville
Enrique Dimayuga, Florida Atlantic
Saptak Talwar, Sacred Heart
• • •
STILLWATER REGIONAL
Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, Okla.
Hosted by Oklahoma State
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Oklahoma State [Big 12 Conference]
Illinois [Big Ten Conference]
Auburn
SMU
Notre Dame
Alabama
Baylor
Sam Houston [Southland Conference]
Little Rock
Ole Miss
Northwestern
College of Charleston [Colonial Athletic Association]
Middle Tennessee [Conference USA]
Individuals
Devon Bling, UCLA
Mark Lawrence Jr., Virginia Tech
Trip Kinney, Iowa State
Vicente Marzilio, North Texas
Lachlan Barker, Iowa State
A.J. Ott, Colorado State
Tim Tillmanns, Kansas State
Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM
Lucas Carper, UC Davis
Jack Howes, Oral Roberts
• • •
KINGSTON SPRINGD REGIONAL
The Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, Tenn.
Hosted by Vanderbilt
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Clemson [Atlantic Coast Conference]
N.C. State
Vanderbilt [Southeastern Conference]
Arkansas
San Diego State
Virginia
Charlotte
Kent State [Mid-American Conference]
UTSA
Houston
Loyola Maryland [Patriot League]
UConn [Big East Conference]
Iona [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]
Individuals
James Piot, Michigan State
Ben van Wyk, Augusta
Evan Davis, Belmont
Van Holmgren, Florida Gulf Coast
Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers
Hunter Eichhorn Marquette
Brandon Einstein, High Point
Hunter Fry, USC Upstate
Timothius Tamardi, App State
Austin Devereux, Rider
• • •
ALBUQUERQUE REGIONAL
Championship Course at UNM, Albuquerque, N.M.
Hosted by New Mexico
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Oklahoma
Arizona State
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
New Mexico [Mountain West Conference]
Stanford
Oregon State
Boise State
South Carolina
Nevada
San Diego
New Mexico State [Western Athletic Conference]
Oakland [Horizon League]
Prairie View A&M [Southwestern Athletic Conference]
Individuals
Tommy Stephenson, Fresno State
Daniel O’Loughlin, Colorado
Blake Hathcoat, St. Mary’s (California)
Gavin Cohen, LMU
Riley Lewis, LMU
• • •
CLE ELUM REGIONAL
Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club, Cle Elum, Wash.
Hosted by Washington
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Wake Forest
Pepperdine [West Coast Conference]
Florida
Arizona [Pac-12 Conference]
San Francisco
Iowa
Washington
East Tennessee State [Southern Conference]
Utah
Oregon
Mississippi State
Long Beach State [Big West Conference]
Denver [The Summit League]
Sacramento State [Big Sky Conference]
Individuals
Carson Lundell, Brigham Young
Matt McCarty, Santa Clara
Jack Trent, UNLV
Jake Vincent, Southern Utah
Gabe Lysen, Utah Valley