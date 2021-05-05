This is the 12th year the men’s national championship including match play to decide the team champion. The tournament begins with a stroke-play segment to determine the individual champion (72 holes) and whittle the field down to eight schools who then compete in a head-to-head match-play bracket. Thirty-four different programs have advanced to match play since the format was adopted in 2009, with Oklahoma State having the most appearances with seven, followed by Illinois and Texas with six.