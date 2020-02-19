2020 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, viewer's guide

Dustin Johnson returns to defend his title and attempt to win his fourth WGC-Mexico Championship title this week as the 2020's first World Golf Championships event is contested outside Mexico City. DJ has won two of the three WGC events hosted at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, including a five-shot victory last year. He won winning the tournament at Doral before it moved south of the border in 2017.

Coming off of a second-place finish in 2019, Rory McIlroy is seeking to join Johnson as the only players to complete the "WGC Slam," winning all four events in the World Golf Championships rotation. McIlroy also can become the third player (Tiger Woods and DJ) to win back-to-back WGC events, having won the WGC-HSBC Champions last fall.

Along with DJ and McIlroy, Mexico is set to have a strong field including Genesis Invitational winner Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth. Spieth earned a spot in this event after his T-9 finish at Pebble Beach two weeks ago, sneaking him the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the tournament cutoff (he subsequently fell back to 53rd after a T-59 at the Genesis).

The winner will receive 550 FedEx Cup points and a $1.745 share of the $10.5 million purse.

TV/Streaming Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2-7 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have coverage from 12-2:30 p.m. EST, and NBC will follow from 2:30-6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will again have the 1-2:30 p.m. slot with NBC taking over from 2:30-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes places from 12 noon-7 p.m. EST on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 noon-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here .

Thursday Tee Times (all times CST, all rounds at Club de Golf Chapultepec)

Tee No. 1

11:03 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An

11:15 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa

11:27 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Cameron Smith, Matt Kuchar

11:39 a.m. -- Marcus Kinhult, Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal

11:51 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace

12:03 p.m. --Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Chez Reavie

12:15 p.m. --Lucas Herbert, Tae Hee Lee, Kurt Kitayama

12:27 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:39 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood

12:51 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas

1:03 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm

1:15 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang

Tee No. 10

11:03 a.m. -- Shaun Norris, Lucas Glover, Jazz Janewattananond

11:15 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel

11:27 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey

11:39 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer

11:51 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

12:03 p.m. --Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im

12:15 p.m. --Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray

12:27 p.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Justin Harding, Charles Howell III

12:39 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Erik van Rooyen

12:51 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Kevin Na, Victor Perez

1:03 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Sebastián Muñoz, Matthias Schwab

1:15 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira

Friday Tee Times

Tee No. 1

11:03 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray

11:15 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Justin Harding, Charles Howell III

11:27 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Erik van Rooyen

11:39 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Kevin Na, Victor Perez

11:51 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Sebastián Muñoz, Matthias Schwab

12:03 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira

12:15 p.m. -- Shaun Norris, Lucas Glover, Jazz Janewattananond

12:27 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel

12:39 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey

12:51 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer

1:03 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

1:15 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im

Tee No. 10

11:03 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Tae Hee Lee, Kurt Kitayama

11:15 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:27 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood

11:39 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas

11:51 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm

12:03 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang

12:15 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An

12:27 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa

12:39 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Cameron Smith, Matt Kuchar

12:51 p.m. -- Marcus Kinhult, Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal

1:03 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace

1:15 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Chez Reavie

