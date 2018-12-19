2018 Gifts for Golfers: Subscription boxes and no-wrap gifts

The clock is ticking on holiday shopping. Shipping times are getting tight, shopping lines are getting longer and stress levels are rising. Super-last-minute shoppers are in luck with these gift ideas for golfers that don't need to be wrapped. From subscription boxes to tickets, get them something they'll love and you can print right from your computer.

Under Armour Amourbox

Get four to six pieces of UA gear delivered in each ArmourBox and only pay for the items you decide to keep. You have seven days to try on the gear and if you keep everything, get an extra 20 percent off. Boxes can come in increments of 30, 60 or 90 days and are catered to your golf and fitness interests.

Available at underarmour.com

Clubfitting at Club Champion

Whether they're getting new clubs under the tree or just need a tune up of the current set, a clubfitting is an excellent and unexpected gift for your favorite golfer. It's not the most glamorous, but it will arguably be the most thoughtful and useful gift of the year. Club Champion is offering huge discounts around the holidays for even more value. Full bag fittings are $175 (regularly $350), driver or iron fittings are $99 and putter fittings just $66.

Available at clubchampiongolf.com

Gentleman's Box

This curated box for men is offered on monthly shipments starting at $23 per box. Each month is themed to honor a noteworthy man from the past or present with four to five items ranging from grooming to accessories. Each box also includes the latest issue of GQ magazine and offers a selection of cool add-ons for an extra treat-yourself option.

Available at gentlemansbox.com

Scentbird

Get that golfer in your life off the body spray trend and onto classier fragrance options. This monthly box for both men and women allows you to pick from a selection of travel-size sprays to be delivered to your door. Starting at $15 per month, it's a great way to test out designer fragrances or to stock up on travel supplies.

Pinterest Aurelie Graillot Studio

Available at scentbird.com

Bose Frames

Bose recently launched two styles of audio sunglasses that are currently available for pre-order. They won't arrive before Christmas but these frames can play music, take and make calls, and access virtual assistants. The speaker is located on the inside of the arm, providing discreet-yet-quality audio. The frames alone are stylish, shatter resistant and block 99 percent of UVA/UVB rays. They're also compatible with the company's new augmented reality platform coming in 2019. Pre-order for $199 and a January 2019 delivery.

Pinterest Robert Tardio

Available at bose.com

Short Par 4

This golf-specific subscription box sends golf apparel from top brands every month. The Classic box includes two to three outfits curated to your style at up to 60 percent off retail prices. Expect to unbox golf apparel and accessories from brands like Puma, Under Armour, Oakley and Callaway. Boxes range from $50 to $125 per month.

Available at shortpar4.com

VIP U.S. Open Experience

The USGA announced a new premium ticket option for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach that would make a legendary holiday gift. Access to the Centennial Club will set you back $975 per day, but includes VIP seating, premium food and beverage options, and a great seat on the 15th green. It might be outside the secret-santa budget, but for big gift buyers, it's sure to please.

Pinterest David Cannon

Available at pebblebeach.com/2019usopen

ForDays

This membership ensures you'll always have fresh basics in your wardrobe. Clear out those dingy white t-shirts and get anywhere from one to ten tees a year. Membership options range from $38 to $340 a year. The tees are ultra soft, organic and delivered to your door. When you receive a shipment of new shirts the company will take the old tees back to recycle them into new yarn. It's a sustainable gift on all fronts.

Available at fordays.com

Stitch Fix

For the guy or girl that needs a little extra style help, set them up with a Stitch Fix box. The styling service delivers hand-selected pieces whenever you need it. You can keep what you want and return the rest. The company just announced its men's performance category to include curated golf outfits, too.

Available at stitchfix.com

