2017 Hero World Challenge tee times, viewer's guide

One of golf's lone quiet periods of the year has turned into one of the most anticipated this week at the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf. The event, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, takes place at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas.

While the field features 17 of the top 32 players in the world, the focus is understandably on Woods, who currently sits at No. 1,199 in the official world golf ranking. The Tiger-hype train has reached full speed, thanks to some intriguing quotes about the current state of his game from Brad Faxon and Patrick Reed . All eyes will be on he and the PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas, whom Woods is paired with at 12:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. Other marquee pairings include long hitters Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at 12:16 p.m. and the final pairing from last season's British Open, Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. NBC will provide coverage on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

RELATED: An updated list of Tiger Woods prop bets

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

11:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari

11:21 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell

11:32 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

11:43 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

11:54 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren

12:05 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

12:16 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

12:27 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

12:38 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth

RELATED: Patrick Reed says Tiger Woods 'winning a lot of tournaments' not out of the question

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS