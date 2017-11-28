2017 Hero World Challenge tee times, viewer's guide

One of golf's lone quiet periods of the year has turned into one of the most anticipated this week at the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf. The event, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, takes place at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas.
While the field features 17 of the top 32 players in the world, the focus is understandably on Woods, who currently sits at No. 1,199 in the official world golf ranking. The Tiger-hype train has reached full speed, thanks to some intriguing quotes about the current state of his game from Brad Faxon and Patrick Reed. All eyes will be on he and the PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas, whom Woods is paired with at 12:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. Other marquee pairings include long hitters Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at 12:16 p.m. and the final pairing from last season's British Open, Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.
TV Coverage
The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. NBC will provide coverage on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)
11:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari
11:21 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell
11:32 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger
11:43 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
11:54 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
12:05 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
12:16 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
12:27 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
12:38 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
