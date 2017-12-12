Holiday gifts5 hours ago

13 unique and customizable golf gifts

By

A unique golf gift with even a hint of personalization is an easy way to elevate your status of gift-giving. And for those of us who'd like to take that extra step during this holiday season, there are plenty of solid options that will let your favorite golfers know you care about their obsession. So go nuts and happy personalizing.

BogeyBox: If your favorite golfer is into style (or if you want to drop a hint and suggest that style should be a bigger priority), give the gift of Bogeybox, a personalized clothing service that could help your friend discover some top-notch apparel brands.

Shop now / prices vary, but we suggest giving gifts from $50-300

Douglas Rose stationery: Printed on a vintage letterpress machine, this stationery has a romantic, timeless feel that any golf would love. You could choose one of five different designs and monogram each card to make them feel even more special.

Shop now / $24-85

Golf balls: Several companies offer high-performance golf balls that you can customize.

Callaway

Shop now / $32

Maxfli

Shop now / $30

Srixon

Shop now / $25

Titleist

Shop now / $56

Jones Players Series golf bags: These single-strap, stand-less bags become even more stylish with personalized symbols or initials embroidered into their left side panel. Even more, Jones makes this customization super easy online.

Shop now / $175

Golfer word art: You can request golf art that has specific words and dates that mean something to your golf-obsessed friend, adding meaning to an already beautiful gift.

Shop now / $6 and up

Handmade Gentleman scorecard holder: Being able to easily engrave initials into a classic-looking scorecard holder that'll stand the test of time? Yes, please.

Shop now / $75

Memories Made leather golf log: This company makes it easy to engrave essentially anything into the cover of a leather golf log.

Shop now / $35

Seamus hand-forged ball marker: These ball markers are handmade, so no two are the same, and the company makes custom orders extremely simple.

Shop now / $30

Stitch UGB duffel bag: Just like Stitch's SL1 golf bag (which you should absolutely check out), you can customize this UGB duffel with a golfer's initials. This small amount of personalization is just enough to show you put thought into your gift without being obnoxious about it. Even more, all this customization is free.

Shop now / $278

The Ultimate Guides: For just $25, you can gift three different series of Golf Digest video lessons that will help any golfer sharpen his/her drives, approach shots and short game.

Shop now / $24.99

