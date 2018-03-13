What's In My Bag: Patton Kizzire\nFrom driver to putter take a look at what two-time PGA Tour winner Patton Kizzire carries in his bag.\nPATTON KIZZIREAGE: 32LIVES: St. Simons Island, Ga.STORY: Won twice in four events to start 2017-'18 season— 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba and 2018 Sony Open. \nGETTING HOTAt each stage: mini-tours, Web.com Tour and PGA Tour, I came close a bunch before I broke through. Now that I've won twice, I hope it's the start of big things.\n\nMY BUDDY DUFJason Dufner and I are Auburn guys. I've gotten to know him well. Funny story: At the Sony during the false missile alarm, Duf texted me and said, "I'm staying in bed." Classic Duf. —With Stephen Hennessey\nDRIVERSPECS: Titleist 917D3 (10.5˚), Fujikura ATMOS Tour Black 6-X shaft, tipped 1.5 inches, D-5 swingweight\n\nI want a stable feeling and lower flight with my driver. The shaft in my 917D3 is almost like a double X-flex. At 6-foot-5, sometimes I need different gear than other pros.\nFAIRWAY WOODSPECS: Titleist 917F2, 16.5 degrees, Aldila Tour Blue 95 TX shaft, tipped 1.5 inches\n\nMy ball flight is pretty low compared to most guys, so I lofted up to a 16.5-degree 3-wood. I was smoking the 15-degree almost too far, so I dialed it back for extra control.\nHYBRIDSPECS: Titleist 913H, 19˚, UST Mamiya ProForce Axivcore Black 100 shaft\n\nThis hybrid is a gamer. It's been in my bag from the mini-tours through the Web.com Tour. I work it both ways from any type of lie.\nIRONSSPECS: 4-iron: Titleist 718 T-MB (15˚), 5-, 6-iron: Titleist 718 CB, 7- through 9-iron: Titleist 718 MB. True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, Golf Pride New Decade midsize grips\n\nThis year I switched my pitching wedge to match my other wedges. Gives me confidence I'm holding a scoring club. I split up my set for more forgiveness in the long and middle irons. \nWEDGESSPECS: Titleist Vokey SM7 (47˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚) True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.\n\nI learn a lot from Dufner—even about golf. He added offset to his wedges recently. I tried it and loved the look. So I asked Titleist's Aaron Dill to grind my 60-degree so it has a more square leading edge. We all want to chip like Duf. \nPUTTERSPECS: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GoLo Tour, 36.5 inches, 3.5˚, built up grip \n\nI'm tall, so this length helps my posture. My putting has always been a strength. I've played this model for years. Working with Todd Anderson really has keyed my success.\nLOOK CLOSELYI'm colorblind—it's tough for me to tell blue from black. Sometimes, I need to get close to see if it's my Pro V1x.\nTHAT ISLAND LIFEI keep a piece of home with me on tour: These ball markers are from Ocean Forest Golf Club and Sea Island resort. \nIN MY POCKETWe need to cut random stuff on tour—medical tape for your hands or whatever. This makes life easy.\nBO KNOWSI was thrilled to get a text from fellow Auburn Tiger Bo Jackson after my first win. We keep saying we're going to go hunting together. I hope it happens!\nLOVE BIRDSMy wife, Kari, travels with me on tour, and she loves doing fun, outdoor activities. This was us hot-air ballooning in Napa last year. \n\nPhoto courtesy of Patton