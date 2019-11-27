What's in My Bag: Jennifer Kupcho\nJennifer Kupcho turned pro in May and won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur. From driver to putter see what Jennifer Kupcho carries in her bag.\nAGE 22\n\nLIVES Westminster, Colo.\n\nSTORY Won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Turned pro in May.\n\n2019 EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP I was runner-up to Jeongeun Lee6 at Q school. Her win at the U.S. Women’s Open showed me what I could do, too. My T-2 at the Evian made it clear.\n\nTRANSITION TIME I loved playing for Wake Forest, but on tour, time management is key. Back then, the structure was clear. Now, it’s up to me to prioritize my time.\n\n—WITH KEELY LEVINS\n\nPhoto by Streeter Lecka/PGA of America/Getty Images\nCarry distances:\n\nDriver: 260 yards\n\n3-wood: 230 yards\n\nHybrid: 215 yards\n\n4-iron: 185 yards\n\n5-iron: 175 yards\n\n6-iron: 165 yards\n\n7-iron: 155 yards\n\n8-iron: 145 yards\n\n9-iron: 135 yards\n\nPitching Wedge: 120 yards\n\nUW: 108 yards\n\n54-degree: 95 yards\n\n58-degree: 75 yards\n\nEquipment photos by J.D. Cuban\nDRIVER\n\nSPECS G400 Max, 9° (set to 8°), Fujikura Evolution V 569 S shaft, tipped ½”, 45”, D-1+ swingweight\n\n▶ When we’re settling on my driver specs, distance is important of course. But what I really care about is hitting it straight. I can deal with pretty much anything as long as the ball is flying straight.\nFAIRWAY WOOD/HYBRID\n\nSPECS G410 LST 3-wood, 14.5° (set to 13.5°), Fujikura Atmos Blue 6S shaft, tipped ½”, 43”, D-1. G410 hybrid, 17° (set to 17.6°), Even Flow Blue 6.0 shaft, 85 grams, D-0+\n\n▶ I love my hybrid. It’s my favorite club because of the memories it’s given me. It’s the club I hit into 13 and 15 at Augusta National. Those shots set up an eagle and a birdie to get me the win.\nIRONS\n\nSPECS i210 (4-iron through UW), PING Z-Z65 shafts, ¼” under length, lofts ⅛° strong, 1.5° flat lie angle, D-0+ to D-2\n\n▶ I’ve played Ping my whole life, so when I turned pro, I knew I wanted to stay with Ping. Switching to these irons was probably the change that took the longest, only because I loved my old ones so much.\nWEDGES\n\nSPECS Glide 3.0, 54° (bent to 53°) and 58°, PING Z-Z65 shafts, 2° flat lie\n\n▶ I’ve spent a lot of time figuring out the full-swing yardages for my wedges and fine-tuning the lofts and bounces. The 54 is bent to 53 because I needed a little more distance to fill the gap. I tried out a 60-degree, but I like my 58 better.\nPUTTER\n\nSPECS Ping Vault Oslo putter (Stealth finish), 33”, 3° loft, 2° flat lie, “straight arc” stroke type\n\n▶ I played a blade model with a standard grip until I found this putter. At the time, I was having a lot of movement at the point of impact—pushing or pulling it. With this mallet-style head and a larger-diameter grip, I have an easier time keeping the putterface square to my path through the stroke. My distance control has also improved.\nAN ODE TO BABE\n\n▶ I played the Colorado Stroke Play at Denver Country Club in 2016 and shot a 65. That broke at 70-year-old record by Babe Didrikson Zaharias. I bought this headcover with my shop credit.\nCOLOR COORDINATED\n\n▶ The line I draw on my Titleist Pro V1 is the same color as one of the three dot colors, and I make sure the other two dots kind of match. I used to just do one dot, but then I got artistic.\nBAG FULL OF BLING\n\n▶ I have a ton of these Blingo ball markers. I usually match my ball marker to whatever color skirt I wear. I don’t consider it a superstition. It’s just something I do.\n\nPhotographs by J.D. Cuban