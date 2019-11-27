AGE 22 LIVES Westminster, Colo. STORY Won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Turned pro in May. 2019 EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP I was runner-up to Jeongeun Lee6 at Q school. Her win at the U.S. Women’s Open showed me what I could do, too. My T-2 at the Evian made it clear. TRANSITION TIME I loved playing for Wake Forest, but on tour, time management is key. Back then, the structure was clear. Now, it’s up to me to prioritize my time. —WITH KEELY LEVINS Photo by Streeter Lecka/PGA of America/Getty Images
What's in My Bag: Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho turned pro in May and won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur. From driver to putter see what Jennifer Kupcho carries in her bag.