World Golf Hall Of Fame Davis Love III’s Hall of Fame Treasures Davis Love III didn’t have to go far to take a trip down memory lane. It was all right there in his Sea Island, Ga., home. In preparation for induction this month into the World Golf Hall of Fame, the 53-year-old opened his doors to a handful of museum staff, showing them a career’s worth of memorabilia he had collected since his childhood. Offering 75 individual items for use in the Class of 2017 Inductee Exhibit in St. Augustine, Fla., and Love’s space in the Hall of Fame Member Locker Room, the former PGA champion and two-time Players Championship winner shared some of the stories behind the artifacts with World Golf Hall of Fame historian Dr. Tony Parker, who in turn shared them with us. (All photos courtesy of the World Golf Hall of Fame.)

